Fastmarkets introduces Fastmarkets NewGen - an expanded suite of products critical for a new generation of energy markets

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price-reporting agency, announces the launch of Fastmarkets NewGen, an expanded set of products that provides transparency and clarity for a new generation of energy markets. Fastmarkets NewGen helps market participants and investors gain a deeper understanding of current dynamics and crystalize their view of these markets over the next decade and beyond.

The critical drive towards sustainability has given rise to a new generation of renewable power and has placed greater attention on low-carbon commodities and supply chains. Battery materials and biofuel feedstock are the critical resources that will enable renewable energy sources to power vehicles and energy storage systems. Low-carbon grades of commodities, which leverage recycled materials and clean energy sources, are critical to reducing the carbon intensity of supply chains.

Fastmarkets NewGen delivers a comprehensive portfolio of price data, news, analytics and forecasts, serving the critical needs of participants and investors in those markets. Fastmarkets NewGen gives context and meaning to today's dynamics and provides long-term forecasts to navigate the accelerating transition to a new generation of energy markets.

This transition can be seen through the lens of battery makers and automakers that are already under pressure from supply deficits in lithium. For example, Fastmarkets' Long-Term Lithium Forecast shows that Europe will represent 25 percent of global lithium demand in 2032 but will only produce four percent of global supply. This regional disconnect affects European government policies, automakers' electrification strategies and revenue streams, and consumer behavior.

"We are seeing a global shift to address the impact of climate change and the emergence of a new generation of energy markets that have vastly different supply chains and price dynamics," said Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets. "Battery materials and biofuel feedstock will be as heavily traded and consumed in the future as oil and gas is today. Fastmarkets NewGen will provide market participants and investors with the best data and information to make the right investment and trading decisions and will play an important part in supporting the transition to a more sustainable planet."

The world is changing at a startling magnitude and pace – the global energy market is at the center of that change. Fastmarkets NewGen provides critical transparency and clarity to a new generation of energy markets and low-carbon supply chains to help build a more sustainable world.

ABOUT FASTMARKETS: Fastmarkets is the industry-leading price-reporting agency (PRA) for global commodities, providing price data, news, analytics and events for the metals and mining, forest products, energy and agriculture markets. Fastmarkets' data is critical for customers seeking to understand and predict dynamic and often opaque markets, enabling trading and risk management. Fastmarkets is a global business with a 130-year history built on trust and deep market knowledge. Its team of more than 450 people are located in global locations including London, Helsinki, Boston, New York, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Brussels and São Paulo. Fastmarkets is part of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LSE:ERM), a listed company on the London Stock Exchange. Euromoney is a leading international business-to-business information group focused primarily on the global commodities, banking and asset management markets.

