Greenhouse Announces Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources Integration

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring software company, today announced Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources is now available for seamless integration into Greenhouse Recruiting to streamline the hiring process for joint customers. Users of both Greenhouse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources can now create job requisitions once and use them across both platforms through to the official offer and will be updated in both systems to kick off the onboarding process.

Recruiters can create a job requisition once in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources and send that job to Greenhouse. From Greenhouse they can begin to collect candidates and structure their hiring plan.

"Recruiters and hiring managers are busier than ever trying to backfill essential roles and scale to support business needs in a competitive market and with our new Greenhouse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources integration they can seamlessly take this on and save time," said Garret Starr, Director of Partnerships at Greenhouse. "Rather than switching between disparate systems to update information, hiring professionals can focus on the most important task at hand, creating an amazing hiring experience and building the right teams to help them achieve their goals."

Key benefits of the integration include:

Eliminate duplicative tasks to keep both tools up to date

No need to re-enter personal information to start the onboarding process

Maintain current and up-to-date employee and candidate profiles with ease

"The integration between Greenhouse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources will help simplify and eliminate unnecessary and time-consuming redundancy for hiring teams," said Gurkan Salk, General Manager, Microsoft Dynamics 365. "We're proud to be a part of the Greenhouse integration partner ecosystem to support recruiters and hiring managers."

Now, recruiters can focus on sourcing and hiring the best candidates for their open roles. Through the Greenhouse Recruiting and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources integration, recruiters will get time back to focus on building best-in-class teams and creating the high-touch, inclusive candidate experience that wins top talent.

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity ™ methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse has 700+ employees around the world supporting over 7,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

