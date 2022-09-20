INFINITT announces collaboration with Hamamatsu, a leading manufacturer of whole slide scanners

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INFINITT North America, an award-winning developer of enterprise imaging solutions for healthcare, announced a collaboration with Hamamatsu Corporation to jointly promote Hamamatsu whole slide scanners (NanoZoomers*) and INFINITT Digital Pathology Solution (IDPS) to its United States customers .

By partnering with Hamamatsu, INFINITT can offer an enhanced integration with NanoZoomers, enabling laboratories and pathologists to seamlessly review slides in an end-to-end operational workflow. Further, the ability of IDPS to integrate with LIS will allow pathologists to work more efficiently in a digital environment.

Hamamatsu's NanoZoomer series of whole slide scanners has been developed with almost 70 years of experience in photonics. IDPS allows scanned images to be analyzed by advanced digital and computational tools, and enables rapid communication with multiple users for second opinion or multi-disciplinary team (MDT) review.

As laboratories adopt digital pathology, they must leverage a complex hardware and software solutions ecosystem to facilitate pathologists' workflow. In addition, these laboratories are now recognizing that the image quality, flexibility, and the reliability of the whole slide scanners are critical to helping users get over the adoption chasm within the organization.

According to Don Ariyakumar, Product Manager at Hamamatsu, interoperability is key to the success of the adoption of digital pathology, so working with partners is very important for organizations such as Hamamatsu. Don, additionally acknowledges that the customers should be able to build the best-of-breed products for their organizations.

Hamamatsu and INFINITT bring together Hamamatsu's NanoZoomer whole slide scanners with INFINITT's enterprise platform to manage images, data, and algorithms to streamline pathology workflows.

"INFINITT is excited to be part of the digital revolution in pathology," said David Smarro, President and CEO of INFINITT North America, "and to collaborate with a leading photonics company to promote solutions to our customer base."

There are many benefits to be realized with digital pathology, including increased productivity in the lab and less risk of damaged slides or lost specimens. Combining digitization with AI and computational tools can facilitate faster and more efficient workflow."

IDPS works with the INFINITT Healthcare Platform which can archive data from different data sources and departments, enabling pathologists to view images and reports from multiple specialties. It is a true enterprise solution, complementing our extensive line of specialty and universal viewers that work with almost any LIS or EMR," added Smarro.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. is a leading manufacturer of photonics devices. We design, manufacture, and sell optical sensors, light sources, optical components, cameras, photometry systems, and measurement/analysis systems. For more information, visit https://nanozoomer.hamamatsu.com/

INFINITT North America is the North American business unit of INFINITT Healthcare, a global company with more than 6500 installations in 55 countries. INFINITT's enterprise imaging solutions include INFINITT Healthcare Platform (VNA), RIS, PACS, Mammography PACS, Cardiology Suite, Digital Pathology PACS, RT PACS, Dental PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, an AI Integration Platform and an Advanced Visualization software platform. For more information, call 877-387-6960 or visit infinittna.com .

*Hamamatsu NanoZoomers are sold for research use only

