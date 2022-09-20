Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Latch, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisition Corp. ("Latch") (NASDAQ: LTCH). The action charges Latch with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Latch's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Latch investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: OCTOBER 31, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: MAY 13, 2021 THROUGH AUGUST 25, 2022

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at info@ktmc.com

LATCH'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

On August 25, 2022, Latch filed a Form 8-K with the SEC informing investors that the company's Audit Committee and management had determined that Latch's consolidated financial statements for 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 would need to be restated. Latch also disclosed to investors that certain revenue recognition errors occurred as a result of unreported sales arrangements due to sales activity that was inconsistent with the company's internal controls and procedures.

Following this news, Latch's stock fell $0.13, or 12.2%, to close at $0.95 per share on August 26, 2022.

Latch investors may, no later than October 31, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Latch investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

