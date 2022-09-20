Netgain Announces Diamond Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2022

Netgain to participate in the 11th annual conference for NetSuite customers and partners

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netgain today announced it will be a Diamond sponsor at SuiteWorld 2022, Oracle NetSuite's largest celebration for customers and partners that takes place September 27-30, 2022 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas & On Air. This year's theme is "Full Suite Ahead" with the conference promising four energy-packed days filled with networking opportunities and educational programming that will help NetSuite customers, partners, and developers discover new ways to leverage the full power of the suite.

At SuiteWorld, Netgain will offer the opportunity to experience Netgain's embedded SuiteApps, including NetClose. Additionally, conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn how accountants can address the Financial Accounting Standards Board's challenging new lease accounting standard, ASC 842. Every attendee will receive access to download NetClose, the only free lease accounting solution embedded in NetSuite.

SuiteWorld will feature keynotes from NetSuite executives – including Evan Goldberg, NetSuite co-founder and executive vice president, and Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of product management – that showcase how organizations are leveraging the power of NetSuite and unveil new product announcements.

SuiteWorld will also include:

Success stories from organizations that have used NetSuite to gain the visibility, control, and agility needed to adapt to changing market conditions and run their businesses better

Strategy and technical sessions, including pre-event training, across NetSuite product areas and key business themes across different industries

Networking opportunities with NetSuite partners, customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo

NetSuite TV, a live broadcast brought to in-person & On Air attendees from the SuiteWorld Expo floor featuring interviews with customers, executives, thought leaders and more

About SuiteWorld

Hosted by Oracle NetSuite, SuiteWorld is the industry's premier cloud ERP conference of the year being held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas & On Air September 27-30. The 11th annual celebration of NetSuite customers and partners features a gathering of industry peers and product experts who run organizations leveraging the power of NetSuite.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social media, please use #SuiteWorld.

About Netgain

Netgain Solutions is a SuiteCloud Developer Network partner and application developer dedicated to creating solutions that address complex finance and accounting challenges. Netgain products simplify, standardize, and automate accounting with a focus on controls and auditability. To learn more about NetAsset , NetClose, NetLease , NetLoan, NetLessor, or Netgain , check out www.Netgain.tech or follow them on LinkedIn .

