Adam Boehler and Dr. Kavita Patel Headline First Annual OneOncology Provider Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the platform for the nation's leading independent oncology practices, announced two nationally renowned keynote speakers for the first OneOncology Annual Conference (OOAC) for providers scheduled for November 11-13 in Nashville. Adam Boehler, former director of the Center for Medicare and Medicare Innovation (CMMI), and Kavita Patel, MD, a senior health policy advisor to former President Barrack Obama, will each deliver remarks focused on the future of healthcare and value-based care.

"From precision medicine to value-based contracting, our inaugural provider conference is an exciting opportunity to do a deep dive into the latest in clinical and business innovation at OneOncology," said Davey Daniel, MD, OneOncology's Chief Medical Officer. "Equally important is the opportunity for our nearly 800 providers to gather together in person for information sharing, engagement and fellowship."

The conference will feature content in two tracks: 1) the latest evidence-based clinical information relevant to community oncologists; 2) business content including the latest research and key learnings in value-based care and value-based contracting.

Boehler, who is currently the CEO of Rubicon Partners, will address his expectations for the future of healthcare for physicians, including value-based care. Dr. Patel, who has deep policy expertise in value-based frameworks, will address the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) recently published Enhancing Oncology Care Model (EOM).

The conference, which is free for all healthcare providers, will be held in person for those on the OneOncology platform. Providers not on the OneOncology platform are invited to join virtually.

Registration for providers is open.

