Gate.io Group Unveils New Brand Mascots, Furthering

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has revealed two new mascots, Gatsby and Blocky, to enhance its brand perception. The characters will be featured throughout the Gate.io platform and incorporate familiar and relatable themes.

"A lot has changed in crypto since Gate.io was founded in 2013. Whether it's our products, security, or branding, we're always evolving to meet users' needs, strengthen connections with the greater crypto community, and provide the best user experience in crypto trading," said Tom Yang, EVP at Gate.io.

Coinciding with the launch are activities and giveaways on social media and the Gate.io platform, providing users opportunities to earn free crypto and become familiar with Gatsby and Blocky. And, as if free crypto giveaways aren't enough, Gate.io also announced zero fees on most trading pairs in the spot, contract, and options markets, making it the most affordable crypto exchange.

New yet familiar faces

Gate.io's philosophies of safety first, user-centricity, insightfulness, integrity, and cooperation are interwoven with the new brand mascots. In addition, a sense of familiarity will be felt as Gate.io's logo is a core stylistic theme of the character's design.

The characters have some interesting background stories that users can relate to. For example, Gatsby represents overcoming the challenges faced by users around safety and transparency. At the same time, Blocky embodies community connectedness and creativity. United with Gate.io, the mascots will collaborate to provide secure, reliable, and next-gen digital asset services.

The fun and the relatable duo will be found across the platform and in various brand and media visuals and animations, on social media, products, swag, and even as a custom emoji. Also, Gate.io will feature the pair in surprise releases related to new tech developments.

Refreshed, reworked, and reinvigorated brand

So far this year, Gate.io has undergone an entire overhaul of its branding, aiming to connect with a broader and more global audience. And as Gate.io accelerates global expansion, a meaningful and universally understood brand is crucial to forming connections with users worldwide.

Activities and giveaways

To celebrate this new reveal, Gate.io has kicked off activities for the community to earn free crypto. Follow @Gate_io on Twitter and check out the official announcement to participate!

