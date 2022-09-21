Meijer Recognized by EPA for Lowest Corporate-Wide Refrigerant Emissions Rate Nationwide for Second Consecutive Year

Retailer's West Lafayette store recognized for fifth consecutive year in earning GreenChill certification

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Meijer was recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency's GreenChill Program for having the lowest corporate-wide refrigerant emissions rate out of all the GreenChill Partners over the past year.

As an active participant in the EPA's program since 2012, the Midwest retailer has made reducing its refrigerant leak rate a priority and is now 19 percent below the industry average.

"We understand that to be a good company, we must be a good neighbor, and ultimately that means integrating environmental sustainability into our daily operations," said Vik Srinivasan, Chief Administrative Officer for Meijer. "We are committed to lessening our carbon footprint, and I'm pleased that our teams continue to focus on refrigeration management through our partnership with GreenChill to help us reach our environmental goals."

In 2021, Meijer also earned the following awards:

Superior Goal Achievement for reaching its refrigerant leak rate goal by installing leak detection systems, following robust maintenance policies and by proactively replacing end-of-life equipment at each of its stores.

Exceptional Goal Achievement for reaching its stretch emissions reduction goal.

Store Re-Certification Excellence for its store in West Lafayette, achieving 5 consecutive years of GreenChill Store Certification.

The EPA's GreenChill program is a voluntary partnership with food retailers, refrigeration system manufacturers, and chemical manufacturers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the ozone layer and climate change. GreenChill provides supermarkets and other industry stakeholders with information and assistance to transition to environmentally friendlier refrigerants, reduce the amount of refrigerant they use, eliminate refrigerant leaks, implement environmental best practices, and adopt green refrigeration technologies.

Earlier this year, Meijer announced an ambitious goal to reduce absolute carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2025.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

