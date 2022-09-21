UGM Dallas CEO Goes to New Heights to Reach North Texas Giving Day Goal

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UGM Dallas CEO, Bruce Butler, is going to new heights to reach the $500,000 goal they set for the annual one-day, online giving event known as North Texas Giving Day. Mr. Butler will be ascending to the roof of the UGM Dallas building, located at 3211 Irving Blvd., Dallas, on the night of September 21st where he will spend the night and the next day as he "Works on Meeting Our Goal." Community members can help bring Bruce down off the roof by donating to www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Ugmdallas.

"Together with our Board of Directors, we set a lofty goal for North Texas Giving Day 2022. We have full confidence in our supporters and the people of Dallas to help us reach this goal," stated Bruce Butler, CEO of UGM Dallas. "The COVID pandemic and now tough economic conditions have placed more people in situations causing them to need extra help. We have three capital projects we are asking for support on this year that will enable us to better serve the homeless of Dallas."

During the COVID pandemic, UGM Dallas housed the homeless 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The extra usage on facilities generated the need for renovations at Calvert Men's Shelter. UGM Dallas is also installing StepUP modular beds to offer reprieve for Veterans, the disabled and elderly from the cold, hard streets. Furthermore, UGM Dallas is remodeling the cosmetology area to provide women from the Center of Hope Women & Children's Shelter with makeovers as they enter the workplace, ongoing haircuts and styling for kids, and employable skills that will enable them to provide for themselves and their children. Click to Watch Video

Several partners are supporting the endeavors of UGM Dallas. Food will be provided by Off the Bone Barbeque, The Original Pancake House DFW and Asian Mint. Chef Jean Chrispin Djomo of Les Delices De France will be handing out pastries and plant based UNLIMEAT quiche. Re-Teck's Recycle Avengers electric car and game character, Kit, will be on location handing out t-shirts. SPERE Corp.is providing a bucket truck to lift the media to the roof for interviews, lift food deliveries and aid UGM Dallas as they bring awareness to issues surrounding homelessness. One of Dallas' hot, new virtual kitchens, Packin' Bowls, is supporting UGM Dallas on #NTxGivingDay by donating $1 from every online order placed on 9/22.

For more information on UGM Dallas or to donate, visit www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Ugmdallas.

