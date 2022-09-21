WASHINGTON COMMANDERS ANNOUNCE ORTHOVIRGINIA AS NEW TRAINING CENTER ENTITLEMENT PARTNER AND OFFICIAL ORTHOPEDIC AND SPORTS MEDICINE PROVIDER

The newly named "OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park" is a 162-acre sports complex located in Ashburn, VA and includes three grass fields, one indoor turf field, strength training and sports medicine facilities, an in-house broadcast studio, and more. OrthoVirginia is Virginia's largest provider of expert orthopedic and therapy care.

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Washington Commanders announced a partnership and naming rights agreement with OrthoVirginia, Official Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Partner of the Washington Commanders. The Commanders training center will be officially renamed to OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park.

Located in Ashburn, Virginia, the 162-acre training center includes three natural grass fields, one indoor turf field and stands 96 feet high and houses a 120-yard practice field. The facilities also include strength training and sports medicine facilities, a 100-plus person auditorium, offices and meeting rooms for players and coaches, employee offices, and an in-house broadcast studio. The state-of-the-art recovery center covers nearly 2,000 square feet and contains best-in-class recovery equipment to keep players at their physical and mental peaks throughout the course of each season. This includes a cryotherapy chamber, photobiomodulation therapy bed and sensory deprivation float orbs, and a dedicated space for sports vision training.

OrthoVirginia, Virginia's largest provider of expert orthopedic and therapy care headquartered in Richmond, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of medical care and recovery to better serve and empower surrounding communities and beyond. The partnership will provide effective and transformative medical care access and optimal training and recovery needs for the Commanders roster, along with stakeholders across the entire state of Virginia.

"We have been so fortunate to find another partner focused on growth, innovation, and leaving a lasting, positive mark on our region," said Washington Commanders Team President Jason Wright. "OrthoVirginia entitling our Training Center builds on the world class care they have been providing our players and adds a critical piece of the puzzle to our efforts to become a gold standard, championship organization. In short, OrthoVirginia are the best at what they do and I'm so excited to partner with them."

"OrthoVirginia is honored to continue a long tradition of providing care to the Washington Commanders as an Official Orthopedic, Musculoskeletal, and Sports Medicine Provider," said David S. Jevsevar, MD, MBA, CEO of OrthoVirginia. "We are proud to have a partner in the Commanders who shares our mission to champion healthy, vibrant, active lifestyles, one person at a time. We are looking forward to hosting healthy community events not only at the newly titled OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park but in the cities and counties across Virginia where our patients live, work. and play. Healthy bones, muscles, and joints are important whether you are a professional or everyday athlete, stronger starts here."

The Commanders and OrthoVirginia have a shared commitment to making an impact in the broader DMV community. Every Saturday this season the Commanders are hosting "Community Saturdays," when the team in partnership with the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, invites different local community groups and non-profits to watch an intimate practice. The Commanders players will wear special branded OrthoVirginia Community Saturday jerseys during these practices. Additionally, the Commanders and OrthoVirginia are partnering on a Community Pop-Up Tour. The fan-tour will appear across the state of Virginia and provide fans with an immersive experience. More details on the Pop-Up Tour will be announced at a later date.

"We are thrilled to partner with a world-class medical provider in OrthoVirginia," said Head Coach Ron Rivera. "The health of our players is of utmost importance here at the Washington Commanders and we know that this partnership will take our organization to the next level when it comes to our players health and safety. OrthoVirginia's state-wide track record of success in medical care, training and recovery, and sports performance is what makes this partnership so exciting. Today is a great day for our organization."

A celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony will take place in the coming months. More details on the timing of this event will be announced soon.

ABOUT WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Owned by Dan and Tanya Snyder since 1999, the Washington Commanders were founded in Boston in 1932 and are one of the original members of the NFL's Eastern Division. The Washington Commanders relocated to Washington, D.C. in 1937 and have since become one of the most recognizable professional sports franchises in history, featuring multiple Hall of Fame coaches, 19 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and one recipient of the Walter Payton Man of The Year Award, Darrell Green. A proud and storied franchise, the Team has won five World Championship titles including the 1937 and 1942 National Football League Championship games, as well as Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI. Since 1997, the Team has played their home games at FedExField, a multi-purpose stadium located in Landover, MD. Washington Commanders Football Operations are headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, and its Business Operations are headquartered at FedExField.

ABOUT ORTHOVIRGINIA:

OrthoVirginia is Virginia's largest provider of expert orthopedic and therapy care which serves the needs of its patients through a team of highly trained specialists who are committed to the independent practice of medicine. Located in Hampton Roads, Lynchburg, Northern Virginia, Richmond, and Southwest Virginia, OrthoVirginia has more than 130 physicians and over 30 office locations, orthopedic urgent cares, MRI facilities, outpatient surgery centers and physical therapy clinics. Virginia Orthopedics | OrthoVirginia: Stronger Starts Here OrthoVirginia combines science, technology, and a creative approach to deliver Virginia's premier orthopedic, physical therapy, and sports medicine care.

