Choice Hotels International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH)—one of the world's largest lodging franchisors—announces that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.2375 per share. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on October 3, 2022.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. Choice recently acquired Radisson Hotels Americas, adding nine brands, more than 600 hotels, and approximately 67,000 rooms in the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada to its portfolio. With 22 brands, Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels, and nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022. The Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a broad range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

