Monozukuri Names Micon Global as Business Development Representative

ROME, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MZ Technologies, the marketing arm of Monozukuri S.p.A., appoints Micon Global as its business and technology representative in Israel, Europe and Asia. The new partnership plays a key role in expanding MZ Technologies to strategically important semiconductor regions.

The two companies will make GENIO™, the first integrated silicon/packaging co-design tool, available to IC and IC Package design leading companies.

GENIO™ co-plans the final packaged device and integrated electronic circuits (ICs) in complex 2.5-3D chiplet-based hybrid configurations and was recognized by an international jury of industry experts as a revolutionary EDA co-design tool.

"Working with Micon is another step in the globalization of MZ Technology and the GENIO™ co-design tool. Micon is active in important centers of chiplet/packaging design and GENIO 's presence in those marketplaces will add to its growing reputation," said Anna Fontanelli, MZ Technologies' CEO and Founder. "We're delighted to have Micon join us in this quest."

"As the first integrated silicon/packaging co-design tool, GENIO™ can play an important role in the expansion of advanced packaging technology within the leading edge semiconductor and system design communities," said Tal Oren, Micon Global's Founder and CEO. "We are excited about this partnership and see MZ Technologies as a very significant player in these markets."

About GENIO

Through Micon Global, MZ Technologies makes available GENIO™ 1.6, it most up-to-date software. GENIO™ 1.6 includes Parasitic Estimation and Stack Planning functionality that slash total design time and reduces overall design complexity.

Parasitic Estimation enables early-on system analysis, based on virtual routes, prior to physical implementation. Stack Planning Support automatically identifies the best 3D stack configuration, given physical and electrical constraints. It provides a more efficient chiplet-based 3D-IC system organization and electrical performance, while reducing the physical resources (TSVs) required for vertical interconnect.

About Monozukuri

Monozukuri's mission is to conquer 2.5D & 3D design challenges for next generation electronic products by delivering innovative, ground-breaking EDA software solutions and methodologies. The technology redefines the co-design of heterogeneous microelectronic systems by providing an improved level of automation in three-dimensional interconnect optimization.

About Micon Global

Micon represents the world's leading semiconductors, electronics and software service providers. Since 2001 Micon has been an integral part of the industry's leading companies' success.

With offices in Israel, the UK, Italy, France, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, we serve the EMEA and APAC territories acting as our principals' first and local call.

