Pop Culture Group Plans, Designs and Constructs the Fujian Pavilion at 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd ("Pop Culture" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CPOP), a hip-pop culture company in China, today announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Fujian Shuzhi Fuxin Exhibition Co., Ltd. ("FSFE"), planned, designed and constructed the Fujian Pavilion at the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade ("CIFIT") that opened in Xiamen on September 8, 2022. With the theme of "Global Development: Sharing Digital Opportunities and Investing in a Green Future", CIFIT is a four-day exhibition, covering an area of 120,000 square meters in total. CIFIT is hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of China. CIFIT is committed to creating international investment opportunities, releasing authoritative information and discussing the international investment trend. CIFIT has become one of the most influential international investment events.

FSFE mainly focuses on providing services for conferences and exhibitions; designing, producing and distributing advertisements; planning marketing activities; and organizing cultural, artistic and sports events.

The Fujian Pavilion, which covered an area of 891 square meters and was located in Hall C1 of Xiamen International Convention and Exhibition Center, comprehensively showcased the economic development, innovation achievements, international cooperation and characteristics of Fujian Province through 15 display panels and 50 products featured at the CIFIT. Fujian Pavilion also showcased technology innovations by presenting high-tech products, information-based electronic exhibition walls, and electronic equipment. In addition, the "Cloud Pavilion" was set up at the "Cloud Investment Fair" for the CIFIT to provide a platform for domestic and foreign merchants to gain an understanding of economic and investment opportunities available in Fujian Province, in order to expand cooperation opportunities between domestic and foreign merchants.

Mr. Zhuoqin Huang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pop Culture, commented, "We are honored to participate in the preparation of Fujian Pavilion for the CIFIT, which displayed the achievements and opportunities of Fujian Province's development in the past and provided a platform to benefit both domestic and foreign merchants who are willing to explore opportunities in Fujian Province. FSFE planned, designed, and constructed the Fujian Pavilion from a professional perspective. The success of the Fujian Pavilion demonstrates FSFE's professional capabilities and creative planning strengths. Looking forward, FSFE intends to continue improving its capabilities and stature in the field of creative design, brand communication and marketing planning."

About Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Xiamen, China, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a hip-hop culture company. The Company aims to promote hip-hop culture and its values of love, peace, unity, respect, and having fun, and to promote cultural exchange with respect to hip-hop between the United States and China. With the values of hip-hop culture at its core and the younger generation as its primary target audience, the Company hosts entertainment events, operates hip-hop related online programs, and provides event planning and execution services and marketing services to corporate clients. The Company has in recent years focused on developing and hosting its own hip-hop events. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.cpop.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations and the demand for the Company's services, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and its other filings with the SEC.

