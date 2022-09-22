Thousand Trails Launches Revolutionary Cabin Pass Membership

Vacation all year for $1,495 with no nightly rates, taxes, or fees at more than 125 locations

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousand Trails, the premier camping network providing opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations across North America, has announced a revolutionary new membership to maximize vacation plans all throughout the year.

The Thousand Trails Cabin Pass is an innovative new membership plan allowing members to enjoy vacation rental accommodations in fantastic locations across the country. For just $1,495, members can vacation all year, staying up to seven nights at a time with at least 14 nights between stays. The accommodations available with the Cabin Pass include cozy cabins, quaint cottages, charming tiny houses and unique yurts. (PRNewswire)

Cabin Pass members enjoy unique glamping-style accommodations across the country throughout the year for one low price.

The Cabin Pass allows members to stay in vacation rental accommodations across the country for up to seven nights at a time, with at least 14 nights in between, before choosing the next destination to enjoy for up to another seven nights. These unique accommodations include cabins, cottages, yurts and tiny house rentals.

The Cabin Pass offers vacation rentals at more than 70 locations which commonly feature amenities such as lakes, swimming pools, hot tubs, clubhouses, tennis and pickleball courts, mini golf, dog parks, and many planned events and activities, all for just $1,495 per year. Plus, the Trails Collection Reciprocal Program for Cabin Pass members is complimentary for the first year and adds 55 more fantastic locations.

"Cabin Pass members enjoy vacations in more than a hundred locations across the country for one low price," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Thousand Trails. "This membership offering provides a special opportunity for members to make the most of their camping experience by vacationing in glamping-style rentals year round."

Members can seek out that social media-worthy glamping vacation, choosing to rent a tiny house from Mt. Hood Tiny House Village outside Portland, Tuxbury Tiny House Village north of Boston, or even head to the Sunshine Key Tiny House Village in the Florida Keys. Yurt rentals are available at a number of locations, from Circle M in Lancaster, PA to Yosemite Lakes in Groveland, CA, just 5 miles from the entrance to the national park. Cabins come in all shapes and sizes, and range from rustic to deluxe, featuring air conditioning, bathrooms, kitchens and screened porches. Favorite locations include Lake Conroe RV & Camping Resort just north of Houston and upstate New York's Lake George Escape, surrounded by the six-million-acre Adirondack Park. Colorful cottages are available as well, from the coastline of the Florida Keys at Fiesta Key RV Resort to the wide, breezy porches of Bethpage Camp-Resort in Urbanna, VA.

About Thousand Trails

Thousand Trails provides top RV resorts and campgrounds in North America with over 80 locations in 23 states and British Columbia, Canada. Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with amenities and activities for the whole family. For more information, please visit ThousandTrails.com/cabinpass.

