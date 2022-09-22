White Castle Inducts Hip-Hop Icon and Slider Aficionado Fat Joe Into the Cravers Hall of Fame

The Bronx native joins a distinguished list of celebrities including Alice Cooper and Telfar Clemens

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the family-owned fast-food hamburger chain and popular consumer-packaged goods business, welcomes hip-hop icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist Fat Joe as a member of the new class of the Cravers Hall of Fame, "Craver in Extremis."

Hip-hop artist Fat Joe (middle) was inducted into White Castle's Cravers Hall of Fame as a Craver in Extremis. White Castle VP of operations Chris Shaffery (left) and White Castle VP Jamie Richardson (right) presented Fat Joe with plaques, one honoring his induction into the Cravers Hall of Fame and one paying tribute to a booth -- the “Fat Joe Lean Back Booth” -- named in his honor. (PRNewswire)

White Castle inducted hip-hop artist Fat Joe into its Cravers Hall of Fame.

The ceremony occurred at the White Castle on 1677 Bruckner Blvd. in the Bronx, a borough of New York. The surprise came shortly after the guest of honor's arrival. The White Castle Town Crier, dressed in full regalia including a navy blue coat and breeches topped with a tricorn hat, declared now and henceforward, Fat Joe is a member of the Cravers Hall of Fame. Additionally, Fat Joe received word that a booth in the Castle is now known as the "Fat Joe Lean Back Booth," a nod to his 2004 classic song and in his honor.

"The Cravers Hall of Fame honors our loyal fans who represent the best of White Castle, and Fat Joe embodies that lifelong dedication," said Richardson. "We share the same values, including family, humility and commitment to the community. We're grateful to have someone such as Fat Joe as an ambassador."

Before Fat Joe was "all the way up," or "making it rain," or even "letting them know about a flow," he was a frequent visitor of White Castle, specifically the Bruckner Boulevard location. The Castle was the closest to the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star's childhood residence.

The Cravers Hall of Fame is an exclusive club that White Castle created in 2001 to recognize its most zealous fans, who are affectionately referred to as Cravers. Each year, hundreds of Cravers submit their White Castle stories in hopes of being chosen for the Cravers Hall of Fame. While some of the stories are funny, some are poignant and some are remarkable, all of them are very personal, heartfelt testaments to the ways in which White Castle has touched lives and created lasting memories.

"I've been everywhere in the world you can think of, but I still appreciate the love from White Castle," said Fat Joe at his induction. "If you're from the Bronx like I'm from the Bronx, the White Castle in my neighborhood was a flagship location. I've been coming to White Castle with my aunts, uncles, mother and father, wife and my kids, and that's what it is all about."

Fat Joe says his go-to meal at White Castle is a Double Cheese Slider, onion rings and clam strips. Earlier this year, White Castle and Fat Joe teamed up to introduce the Spicy Joe Slider and Sloppy Fries to celebrate JOE-nuary as a month dedicated to all things Joe.

Since the Hall of Fame's beginning in 2001, a total of 273 inductees have been honored with this distinguished award. In 2002, White Castle created a "Craver in Extremis" category to recognize public figures and pop icons, including Fat Joe, who have publicly expressed their love of White Castle. Others honored among the Cravers in Extremis include Alice Cooper, Telfar Clemens, Adam Richman, Kal Penn and John Cho, and the late Stan Lee.

The deadline to submit nominations for the Cravers Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is Sept. 30. Nominations can be submitted through White Castle's website here.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/WHITE CASTLE SYSTEMS,INC.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Castle