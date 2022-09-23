New Head Basketball Coach Returns Home to Clark Atlanta University

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a loop that took him from Clark Atlanta University (CAU) to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, then to neighboring Morehouse College, Alfred Jordan is returning home to where it all began for him: he is the new head basketball coach for the CAU Basketball team.

Clark Atlanta University One Exceptional University! (PRNewsfoto/Clark Atlanta University) (PRNewswire)

"Returning to my alma mater is an extreme blessing. I'm honored to lead, mentor, and teach such an amazing group of young men," said Jordan. "Working at Morehouse was surprisingly a great joy for me. Even though they are our rivals, they are still a wonderful organization, and I consider my time spent there a huge success. But now I'm ready to get to work here at my alma mater Clark Atlanta University."



Jordan shared that his foundation as a Clark Atlanta graduate has significantly impacted how he coaches and approaches life. He says the "I'll find a way or make one" motto is ingrained in him, and it's how he comes to every goal and task. "It's how I approach any obstacles that may try to stop me from achieving those goals. The knowledge and lessons learned here at CAU have had an unquantifiable impact on me regarding being a coach, a mentor, and an educator."

Jordan, who graduated from CAU in 2009 with a degree in business administration (concentrating on marketing), played point guard for the University and spent eight seasons as an assistant coach. He was part of three Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship teams, including the regular season championships in 2009-2010 and the SIAC tournament champions in 2011 and 2017.

During his last two seasons at Clark Atlanta, Jordan served as the recruiting coordinator. It helped guide the Panthers to a 45-18 overall record and back-to-back NCAA Division II tournament appearances.

He followed former CAU head coach Darrell Walter to serve for two years as an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. There Jordan recruited four-star guard Markquis Nowell and Ruot Monyyong, a top-50 JUCO recruit. Nowell and Monyyong earned 2019-20 first-team all-Sun Belt honors while helping lead the team to a 21-12 record and a regular season championship. Another Jordan recruit, Kamani Johnson, was named all-Sun Belt third team.

In a move last year that brought him back to the AUC and closer to family, Jordan joined Morehouse College as the associate head basketball coach for the 2021-2022 season. The team won the Eastern Division regular season championship and tied the school's longest winning streak (18 consecutive games).

Jordan, a native of Harlem, New York, attended Cardinal Hayes High School in New York City before playing collegiately for the Panthers from 2006-09.

"What you can expect to see from Clark Atlanta Men's Basketball is a well-disciplined, high-energy team that always leaves everything they have on the court," said Jordan. "We are going to be ambassadors of CAU both on and off the court, and we're going to continuously raise the bar of what it means to be a Clark Atlanta Men's Basketball player."

