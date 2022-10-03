CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Sema4 Holdings Corp. Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 7, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Sema4 Holdings, Corp. ("Sema4 Holdings Corp.") (NASDAQ: SMFR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 14, 2022 and August 15, 2022.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Sema4 Holdings Corp. includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third party payors; (2) the Company was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Sema4's financial results would be adversely affected; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: November 7, 2022

