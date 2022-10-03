InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Accessory for Scratching the Face (HBR-110)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to scratch your face without using your germ-ridden fingers," said an inventor, from Hopatcong, N.J., "so I invented the SAFE SCRATCH. My design enhances safety and sanitation when scratching an itch on the nose, chin, forehead or other area of the face."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a safer way to relieve an itch upon one's face. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch the face with the hand or finger. As a result, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses and it enhances safety and comfort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HBR-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp