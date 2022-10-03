NFP Appoints David Bowcott and Adrian Pellen to Co-Lead Its Cross-Border North America Construction & Infrastructure Group

With new Specialty business hires, NFP broadens its North America expertise in complex, cross-border construction, infrastructure and surety, and enhances consistency for domestic and international clients

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, announced the hiring of David Bowcott and Adrian Pellen. The two will co-lead the company's North America Construction & Infrastructure Group, providing clients with comprehensive construction and surety services designed specifically for complex national and cross-border projects. Bowcott, based in Toronto, joins NFP from Aon, where he oversaw growth, innovation and insights for their Global Construction and Infrastructure Group. Pellen, based in Chicago, joins from Marsh, where as a senior liaison to clients, he delivered risk and insurance solutions for complex construction and infrastructure projects. Both report to Henry Lombardi, executive vice president, Property and Casualty.

(PRNewsfoto/NFP) (PRNewswire)

"Last year's historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ensures there will be a massive amount of spending on construction projects across the country over the next decade and beyond," said Doug Hammond, NFP's chairman and CEO. "This is great news for the construction industry, but it comes with a unique set of challenges that can compromise project success and profitability. Appointing these two industry leaders and establishing an integrated NFP North America Construction and Infrastructure business, strengthens our position in the marketplace and ability to help clients navigate complexities and protect their assets."

Bowcott, as chief commercial officer, Global Construction and Infrastructure Group, at Aon, specialized in enabling clients and partners to achieve optimal risk profiles for their organizations and projects. Before that, he worked for Marsh Canada as Toronto Surety department manager and regional manager for surety. Bowcott serves as a board member for the Canadian Construction Association and The Institute of Asset Management. Additionally, he provides strategic advisory services to various built environment venture capital companies and technology start-ups.

Pellen, formerly managing director at Marsh, led infrastructure for their Construction Practice across the US and Canada. He also oversaw Project Risk, Account Management and Claims for their US Construction business. Previously, he served as director, Infrastructure, at Aon as a lead engagement manager for infrastructure projects. Pellen is a US Branch Council member for IPFA, the global professional association for the infrastructure and energy financing industry.

"We're very excited to welcome David and Adrian to NFP as we advance toward becoming the pre-eminent risk control driven insurance advisor and broker," said Lombardi. "These hires bring unmatched complex project risk advisory talent and reinforce our commitment to a cross-border North America strategy centered on building specialized areas of expertise across P&C and benefits. As we continue to focus on ways to better serve clients, these additions solidify NFP's position as a destination of choice in the construction brokerage industry and add tremendous value in supporting our mission to deliver an excellent experience for the insured."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 7,000 global employees, including more than 1,000 employees in Canada, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NFP Corp.