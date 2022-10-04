Announcing the 25th Annual Fortune Most Powerful Women in Business List

CVS Health President and CEO Karen Lynch tops the list for the second consecutive year, followed by Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet, and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune announced the 2022 edition of the Fortune Most Powerful Women in Business list—the most competitive installment of the MPW list to date. As Fortune Editor in Chief Alyson Shontell writes in the foreword of the October/November 2022 issue of Fortune: "In 1998, when Fortune published its first list of the Most Powerful Women in Business, only two women ran Fortune 500 companies…We have come a long way since 1998, as this year's MPW list—our 25th—vividly reminds us. For starters, 46 women currently occupy Fortune 500 corner offices. And that quantum leap in representation has affected our selection process: Women who aren't CEOs, and aren't widely expected to become one, were unlikely to crack this year's roster." Read more here.

CVS Health President and CEO Karen Lynch tops the list for the second consecutive year on the Fortune MPW list, followed by Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet, and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser. (PRNewswire)

The 2022 Fortune MPW list includes 51 businesswomen, six of whom are newcomers to the ranking. This year, Fortune merged the U.S. and International MPW lists for the first time as, Shontell writes, "all impactful businesses are now global."

The Top 10 of the 2022 Fortune Most Powerful Women in Business:

Karen Lynch , President and CEO, CVS Health (U.S.) Julie Sweet , Chair and CEO, Accenture (U.S.) Jane Fraser , CEO, Citigroup (U.S.) Mary Barra , Chair and CEO, General Motors (U.S.) Jessica Tan , Co-CEO, Ping An ( China ) Carol Tomé, CEO, UPS (U.S.) Rosalind Brewer , CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance (U.S.) Emma Walmsley , CEO, GSK (U.K.) Gail Boudreaux , President and CEO, Elevance Health (U.S.) Abigail Johnson , Chairman and CEO, Fidelity Investments (U.S.)

View the complete 2022 Fortune Most Powerful Women list here.

Atop the 2022 MPW list is Karen Lynch, President and CEO of CVS Health, the highest-ranking Fortune 500TM and Fortune Global 500TM company ever to be led by a woman. CVS Health ranked 4th on the Fortune 500 list and 10th on the Global 500 list in 2022. Since Lynch became CEO in February 2021, CVS shares are up 42%, outpacing the S&P 500's 2% rise. The company generated $292 billion in revenue in 2021, a 9% jump year over year, while profits climbed 10% to nearly $8 billion.

Also in the October/November 2022 issue of Fortune (on newsstands October 10):

Melanie Perkins , 35, built Canva into the most valuable startup founded and run by a woman. The $26 billion graphic design firm's next mission may be even tougher: displacing Adobe and Microsoft Office in the workspace. A Emma Hinchliffe . Against the odds, Australian, 35, built Canva into the most valuable startup founded and run by a woman. Thegraphic design firm's next mission may be even tougher: displacing Adobe and Microsoft Office in the workspace. A profile by

Melinda French Gates is investing $1 billion of her own money for women in the United States . Issues such as reproductive rights and caregiving have sharpened the focus of French Gates's investment company. An Michal Lev-Ram . is investingof her own money for women in. Issues such as reproductive rights and caregiving have sharpened the focus of French Gates's investment company. An inside look at her game plan from

About Fortune

Fortune drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today—and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce, and society around the world, Fortune lights the path for global leaders—and gives them the tools to make business better. www.fortune.com

Press Contact:

Alison Klooster

Director of Communications, Fortune

646-437-6613

Alison.klooster@fortune.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FORTUNE Media