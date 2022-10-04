Ben E. Keith Company Awards Ventura Foods Supplier of the Year

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventura Foods was named Ben E. Keith Foods' 2022 Supplier of the Year at the company's 39th Annual Supplier Appreciation Day, held October 3, at Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

"Ventura Foods continues to be a long standing and valued business partner of Ben E. Keith Foods," said Mike Sweet, President of Ben E. Keith Foods. "The past several years have been challenging for all of us, especially our customers, and Ventura's continued commitment to the support of those customers, and our divisions, has been unmatched. We are excited to continue our partnership well into the future."

Ventura Foods is a privately held joint venture of CHS, Inc. and Mitsui & Co., and provides high quality custom food solutions that are staples for the foodservice industry.

Other category winners announced:

Produce: Lipman Family Farms

Dairy: Cheese Merchants

Frozen Foods: Rotella's Italian Bakery

Center-of-the-Plate: Hormel Foods

Non-Foods: Handgards

Equipment and Supply Category: Sterno

Ben E. Keith Foods' Annual Supplier Day honors partners who are strategically aligned to a common goal of growth and continually exhibit engagement, customer support, innovation and technology to drive revenue.

About Ben E. Keith Foods:

Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith is the nation's fifth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with nine divisions shipping to seventeen states throughout the country.

