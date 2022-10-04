“Never Lose Your Edge” in the All-New Lexus RX

Marketing campaign for Lexus' best-selling vehicle explores the road less traveled

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking the road less traveled, going off script, challenging convention... no matter your turn of phrase, the feeling is the same. We're all looking for ways to shake things up and keep life exciting. That desire to avoid complacency is the idea behind the marketing campaign "Never Lose Your Edge" for the all-new 2023 Lexus RX, debuting today.

"'Never Lose Your Edge,' represents our relentless pursuit to improve the RX with each generation, while also reflecting the hardworking, successful and thoughtful RX driver," said Vinay Shahani, vice president, Lexus marketing. "The diverse and multifaceted campaign strategy is designed to highlight the vehicle's bold design, intuitive technology, and performance-driven electrification through thoughtful activations and collaborations that allow us to connect directly with RX drivers."

The campaign, designed to reach and resonate with a broad spectrum of consumers, contains ads with unique expressions of the "Never Lose Your Edge" theme.

" Unfollow " – Created for the entire marketplace, plays on the universal appeal of " The Wizard of Oz ." What if Dorothy had ignored the advice to "follow the yellow brick road" and took the road less traveled instead? Like the all-new 2023 RX, "Unfollow" reimagines what is possible with a modern interpretation of one of the most celebrated films of all time. – Created for the entire marketplace, plays on the universal appeal of "." What if Dorothy had ignored the advice to "follow the yellow brick road" and took the road less traveled instead? Like the all-new 2023 RX, "Unfollow" reimagines what is possible with a modern interpretation of one of the most celebrated films of all time.

" Quiet Night " – The technologically advanced and stylish all-new RX serves as the perfect companion to a Black visionary in his quest to pen his legacy on his own terms. – The technologically advanced and stylish all-new RX serves as the perfect companion to a Black visionary in his quest to pen his legacy on his own terms.

" Radio Duel " – A recognition of the multifaceted, ever-evolving nature of the Hispanic community, reflected by the intuitive technology found in the all-new RX. – A recognition of the multifaceted, ever-evolving nature of the Hispanic community, reflected by the intuitive technology found in the all-new RX.

" Extra " – A proud celebration of what makes the LGBTQ+ community and the all-new RX truly unique. – A proud celebration of what makes the LGBTQ+ community and the all-new RX truly unique.

" Drive Within Us " – Starring Daniel Dae Kim and his real-life son Zander Kim—in the first time they've shared the screen—the spot celebrates the completely redesigned RX by paying homage to previous generations while looking forward to the future. – Starring Daniel Dae Kim and his real-life son Zander Kim—in the first time they've shared the screen—the spot celebrates the completely redesigned RX by paying homage to previous generations while looking forward to the future.

See the Future" – The past can inspire the future as evidenced by the thoughtful improvements found in the all-new RX and our star's modern day interpretation of traditional wardrobe. The ad stars former Miss Great Britain, Preeti Desai , and features a sherwani and sari created by acclaimed designer, Bibhu Mohapatra . – The past can inspire the future as evidenced by the thoughtful improvements found in the all-new RX and our star's modern day interpretation of traditional wardrobe. The ad stars former Miss Great Britain,, and features a sherwani and sari created by acclaimed designer,

The RX media campaign aims to educate and inspire shoppers to never lose their edge by spotlighting 27 personalities and influencers across fashion, sports, fitness and culinary. It also represents Lexus' largest investment in audio to date. With this campaign, Lexus will introduce several new media partners, many of which are diversity-owned. Five custom media programs will roll out over the coming months, including:

Amazon Ads and Whole Foods Market – Together with Amazon Ads, Lexus is creating custom on-demand video content for Fire TV viewers featuring Culinary Masters Ludo Lefebvre and Dean Fearing preparing delicious tailgating foods with ingredients from Whole Foods Market. The videos will integrate the all-new 2023 RX 350h. Whole Foods Market customers will be able to taste the recipes, meet the chefs and experience the RX 350h in person at pop-up tailgate events at Whole Foods Market stores in Glendale, CA (10/7 with Ludo Lefebvre) and the Domain in Austin, TX (10/15 with Dean Fearing ).

Spartan Race – In a first-ever partnership with Spartan Race, Lexus will sponsor custom video content that will highlight a diverse range of people in the Spartan community who push themselves to never lose their edge. Lexus will also be positioned in front of Spartans throughout their race experience via on-site branding and an experiential touch point: the Lexus Discomfort Zone. This IRL experience will ask Spartans to push their limits by trying challenges such as a cold plunge and compression recovery.

Well+Good – As the exclusive wellness media partner, Well+Good is working with Lexus RX to provide a premium immersive destination about longevity that includes talent-led custom video featuring the RX.

More than 20 years ago, Lexus defined the luxury crossover segment with the launch of the first RX. While maintaining the qualities that made it successful, the 2023 RX also offers a highly diverse powertrain portfolio encompassing Lexus Electrified variants, as well as the Lexus-first DIRECT4 all-wheel drive system on the all-new RX 500h F SPORT Performance AWD. And, for the first time ever, a plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) variant will be available.

For more information on the 2023 RX, visit www.lexus.com/newRX.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, two F performance models and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

