Noodles & Company Celebrates National Noodle Day With 20% off for Rewards Members

In Honor of Noodles' Namesake Holiday on October 6, Noodles Rewards Members Will Receive 20% Off All Regular-Sized Entrées

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company , (NASDAQ: NDLS) the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, is celebrating National Noodle Day on October 6 by rewarding its Noodles Rewards members with 20% off all regular sized entrées*.

Noodles & Company is celebrating National Noodle Day on October 6 by rewarding its Noodles Rewards members with 20% off all regular-sized entrées. (PRNewswire)

Choose Your Favorite Noodles Dish to Celebrate

There is no better way to celebrate National Noodle Day than by diving into a bowl of Noodles. This deal is a great way for Rewards members to try something different on the menu or celebrate with one of their favorite Noodles dishes. That's 20% off delicious, craveable entrées from Noodles' best-selling Wisconsin Mac & Cheese , to the all-new LEANguini dishes, and classics like Japanese Pan Noodles , Pesto Cavatappi , Pasta Fresca , Spaghetti and Meatballs, Buttered Noodles , and more. The variety and customization of Noodles' menu highlights its range of globally inspired dishes while celebrating the delicious, high-quality food Noodles' guests know and love. From classic to indulgent to health-conscious dishes, there is something for everyone on the menu.

"This year has been a time of innovation for Noodles & Company. From the launch of our proprietary noodle LEANguini to our new brand platform Uncommon Goodness, we have given our dedicated guests so much to celebrate this National Noodle Day," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "This offer is another way we're bringing Uncommon Goodness to every step of the guest experience at Noodles."

Noodles' Premium Rewards Program

Every day is a day worth celebrating at Noodles & Company because year-round the brand offers its loyal members oodles of points, freebies and rewards. By joining the Noodles Rewards program, new members will earn a free small bowl after their first purchase just for joining; receive freebies and exclusive offers; receive a special reward on their birthday; and of course earn rewards points with every purchase. With more than four million members and growing, guests who join will instantly taste why it's the most delicious rewards program around.

Joining Is Easy

Becoming a Noodles Rewards member is simple. Guests can sign up for free via the Noodles mobile app or the Noodles website. Guests can conveniently get their noodles fixed via quick-pickup, curbside pick-up, or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. Noodles' National Noodle Day offer will be available on October 6 at Noodles restaurants nationwide and guests can sign up the day of to receive this special offer. For more details, visit https://www.noodles.com/rewards/ .

*Only one reward per Noodles Rewards account.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of the Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com

Contact: Danielle Moore, press@noodles.com

