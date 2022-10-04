Texas-Based Decent Takes on Small Business Monsters in New Ad Campaign

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a lot of work to run a small business, from red tape hold-ups to ever-growing mounds of paperwork to mounting fees and compliance issues. Decent , an Austin-based professional employer organization (PEO) offering small businesses benefits, payroll, and compliance help, personified these small business stressors in a new ad campaign, " No More Small Business Monsters ."

Fending off small business monsters like Paperwork Pest and Red Tape Worm is Decent’s specialty. We make it affordable and easy for companies to offload their payroll, HR, and benefits frustrations. (PRNewswire)

"If you've run a small business or startup, you know these nuisance monsters — inevitably taking away time and resources from running your business," describes Nick Soman, CEO and founder of Decent, and three-time small business owner himself. "Small businesses can beat these monsters by partnering up with Decent."

No More Small Business Monsters is the first large-scale campaign for the Austin, Texas-based startup since it transitioned into a PEO at the end of 2021. Decent designs and administers its exclusive employee health plans, which they've designed around affordability and convenience, including low monthly premiums, free primary care, and zero-dollar medical deductibles.

"Our payroll and HR admin fees are the lowest around, and that's because our focus is on making good health insurance actually affordable and accessible to small businesses," explained Soman.

Meet the Monsters

Red Tape Worm : This Small Business Monster uses its long and winding body to confuse small business owners, forcing them to jump through hoops until they've exhausted themselves. This Small Business Monster uses its long and winding body to confuse small business owners, forcing them to jump through hoops until they've exhausted themselves.

Paperwork Pest : This snowballing whirlwind of paperwork will do whatever it can to get between small business owners and anything productive. This snowballing whirlwind of paperwork will do whatever it can to get between small business owners and anything productive.

Nickel & Demon : Did you ever notice how EVERYTHING comes back costing you more out of pocket than was quoted? This little demon is behind all the nickel and diming that adds up to some very big bills. Did you ever notice how EVERYTHING comes back costing you more out of pocket than was quoted? This little demon is behind all the nickel and diming that adds up to some very big bills.

Time Fritter Critter : Every small business owner knows how seemingly small payroll or HR tasks can spiral to take out a whole afternoon. That's the work of the Time Fritter Critter. Every small business owner knows how seemingly small payroll or HR tasks can spiral to take out a whole afternoon. That's the work of the Time Fritter Critter.

Bigfoot *Note : Think you know what you bought? Guess again, because the Bigfoot *Note has some fine print they're hiding that's going to change that entirely (and not in a good way). Think you know what you bought? Guess again, because the*Note has some fine print they're hiding that's going to change that entirely (and not in a good way).

BOOGYMANager : This middle manager might be great at their specific job, but, yikes, do they have no idea what they're doing when it comes to HR (and you're the one liable). This middle manager might be great at their specific job, but, yikes, do they have no idea what they're doing when it comes to HR (and you're the one liable).

Check out Decent's small business monsters by visiting www.decent.com/smallbusinessmonsters .

About Decent

Decent, Inc. is a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) based in Austin, Texas, offering affordable employee benefits, including healthcare, payroll, and HR solutions for small businesses and start-ups throughout Texas. To learn more, visit www.decent.com .

