Tyson® Brand Launches Eerie-sistable Limited-Edition Halloween-Shaped Nuggets

Fans can enter for a chance to win a bag of Spooky Nuggets just in time for Halloween

SPRINGDALE, Ark., October 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- No tricks, only treats! Just in time for the Halloween season, Tyson® brand is introducing Spooky Nuggets with the same scrumptious chicken nugget recipe fans know and love. The limited-edition Halloween nuggets come in three shapes: pumpkins, bats and ghosts. Made with 100% white meat chicken raised with no antibiotics ever, Tyson Spooky Nuggets are now available for a limited time through a giveaway on the brand's Instagram page.

The limited-edition Halloween nuggets come in three shapes: pumpkins, bats and ghosts. (PRNewswire)

"Our Fun Nuggets are a fan favorite, and we want to give people more ways to celebrate the season with new Halloween-inspired shapes" said Colleen Hall, senior director of marketing, Tyson brand. "There's no better way to gear up for a night of trick-or-treating than a warm, delicious spread of Spooky Nuggets."

Nugget fans can enter for a chance to win a coveted bag of Tyson Spooky Nuggets by commenting on the Instagram announcement post with the emoji of the shape they are most excited to try (🎃 🦇 👻) and tag a friend they'd like to share them with, using hashtags #TysonSpookyNuggets and #Sweepstakes now until October 14, 2022. Two hundred fifty valid entries will be randomly selected. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S. (D.C), 18+. Ends 10/14/22. See the official rules here.

About Tyson® Brand

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson® Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Tyson Naturals® Chicken, Grilled & Ready® Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson® Air Fried Chicken, Tyson® Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips, giving families more to love every day with its vast portfolio of products. For more information, visit www.Tyson.com.

