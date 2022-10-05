Curaleaf to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on November 7, 2022.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event: Curaleaf Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call



Date: Monday, November 7, 2022



Time: 5:00 p.m. ET



Live Call: 1-844-512-2926 (U.S.), +1-416-639-5883 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6300 (International)



Passcode: 7356944



Webcast: https://ir.curaleaf.com/events

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 14, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 9958653

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 144 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

