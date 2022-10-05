The Jacket Maker Launches #HangOnToIt

The direct-to-consumer leather outerwear brand puts the significance of lasting relationships at the center of its new campaign.

HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- #HangOnToIt, a campaign by The Jacket Maker, celebrates the beauty of reliable, long-lasting connections and the substantiated fact that such bonds when created, nurtured, and protected, lead to happiness unlike anything else. An ode to the unparalleled joy of enduring relationships, the campaign comes to life through a montage of moments in the lives of five individuals, who meet by sheer chance and become inextricable parts of each other's lives. They share the most cherished of experiences, create precious memories, and become companions for life. In this campaign, The Jacket Maker, a vocal proponent of "slowing down" the leather outwear industry, finds inspiration in the steady growth and longevity of one of the most revered of connections– friendship.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9094851-the-jacket-maker-hangontoit-campaign/

As an alternative to fast fashion, the brand puts forth the notion that a worthy leather jacket is a jacket that not only lasts but becomes more familiar and dependable with each wear. #HangOnToIt illustrates the brand's values through an evocative montage that is relatable, simple and reminds the viewer that reliability makes for lasting relationships, much like the one forged between a leather jacket and its keeper.

The campaign video showcases the journey of a group of friends as they go through life together, sharing in the mundane and the special, the scary and the exciting, celebration and loss, creating timeless moments preserved only in memories and photographs. The campaign leaves the viewer with age-old and oft-forgotten wisdom: when you find yourself fortunate enough to be in the company of the reliable, #HangOnToIt.

Syed Obaid, CEO & Co-Founder of The Jacket Maker , shares his thoughts behind #HangOnToIt

"The concept of #HangOnToIt is rooted in the conclusions of the longest-running study on adult development by Harvard University, which has found a strong correlation between happiness, fulfillment, healthy lives, and close relationships.' I came across the study back in 2015, and the data-backed findings of this study have been fascinating to me & years down the line, we have tried to translate them into a moving campaign."

"I believe in a time when everything seems disposable, it is more important than ever to revive the art of holding on to people, places, and possessions, because it is the human ability to create rich and meaningful relationships that make life worth living."

"This is exactly what we have in mind when we start creating a jacket for every consumer; from picking reliable materials to personalizing the craftsmanship on each jacket, we aim to bring you an exceptional product that you can make countless memories with. Because you know what they say about leather jackets and friends? If you pick the right ones, they usually last you a lifetime." continues Obaid.

The longevity of a product is one of the five core values that has formed the foundation of this emerging brand. The Jacket Maker aims to deliver the very best in durable leather outerwear with the hope that their jackets will be cherished long after they have been purchased. As a testament to its brand promise, the company is dedicated to creating each jacket by hand, a process that involves state-of-the-art technology and highly skilled craftsmen and women, working with the finest of raw materials.

The campaign is all set to launch on digital platforms, social media platforms, and the brand's website. To send the campaign to your most cherished friends, share this story with the hashtag #HangOnToIt and spread the love!

Media Contact:

Name: Shahrukh Mushtaq

Email: Shahrukh@thejacketmaker.com

Phone: +1 (415) 993-8002

View original content:

SOURCE The Jacket Maker