RealTyme is recognised as a leader in analyst report on Secure Communications, Q3 2022

RealTyme has been acknowledged in the prestigious report as a "strong fit for organizations in need of an easy-to-manage, user-friendly, secure communications app for data control and collaboration."

GENEVA , Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTyme , the trusted all-in-one communication and collaboration platform, has been recognized as a leader in the prestigious report, The Forrester Wave™: Secure Communications, Q3 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/RealTyme) (PRNewswire)

RealTyme was recognized in a field of the 12 top providers and evaluated by a rigorous research and data analysis using 26 criteria. Evaluation criteria included Assurance and Control; Metadata Security and Privacy; Performance and Resiliency; Product Vision; and Execution Roadmap.

After months of research and data analysis, the Forrester report recognised RealTyme with the highest possible scores in the User Privacy and Metadata Security and Privacy criteria, as well as in the customization and execution roadmap criteria. The Forrester report, authored by principal analyst Heidi Shey, commented: "RealTyme's superior execution roadmap supports not just the technology requirements of customers but differentiates through support of customer values such as sustainability through reduced data storage and net zero carbon emissions."

RealTyme's CEO, Onur Özen PhD, commented: "In our opinion, Forrester has honoured RealTyme, and we think they have recognized our privacy focused offering and how its evolution has always been customer centric. We believe this recognition is a testament to our vision and the real and sustainable impact we deliver for clients".

As articulated in the Forrester report, "RealTyme's superior execution roadmap supports not just the technology requirements of customers but differentiates through support of customer values such as sustainability through reduced data storage and net zero carbon emissions. […] Reference customers are generally positive about the offering, its features, and flexibility."

Francois Rodriguez, CCO of RealTyme added, "At RealTyme, customer success is embedded in our DNA and is a core part of our strategy. It is a privilege to be recognised – from our perspective, it is down to our dedication to providing clients with the highest level of customer experience and superior execution. We will always endeavour to exceed customer expectations and we are delighted that Forrester has acknowledged our technology and business."

RealTyme created its platform to allow its customers - whether communities, enterprises through critical public services - to connect and collaborate securely. Its comprehensive suite of communication and video collaboration of tools include zero-trust encryption by default, secure file sharing and storage.

RealTyme's clients have complete faith in - and total control over - the features they employ, which allows them to collaborate securely whilst retaining their digital sovereignty.

RealTyme is a leader and will continue to lead in the future. Users can experience a demo of the RealTyme platform to discover how the superior secure communications and collaboration platform can help your business.

About RealTyme

Founded in 2020, RealTyme is a Geneva-based secure communications company, which provides users with a fully controlled communication, collaboration and productivity platform.

RealTyme's technology intelligently combines security, digital sovereignty and sustainability in an easy to use and seamless platform. RealTyme's unmatched metadata security and privacy protections, as well as its variety of superior functionality make it the preferred platform for government, business, and enterprise clients.

Uniquely, the innovative organisation has placed sustainability at its heart, offering users a purpose-made platform with minimal data storage and processing requirements, aimed at helping to reverse the damaging impact of technology on climate change.

To learn more, visit: www.RealTyme.com

Media contact:

YourStory PR

Courtney@yourstorypr.com

+44(0)7867488769

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913359/RealTyme_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RealTyme