Avanta Hires Paige Shipp as Director of Development for Texas

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanta Residential announced today that Paige Shipp has been hired as Director of Development for Texas.

Paige Shipp (PRNewswire)

In her role as Director of Development for Texas, Paige is responsible for sourcing and developing institutional quality rental neighborhoods throughout the state, including site selection, contract negotiations, overall relationship management, due diligence, and design.

With more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, Paige has extensive experience with land acquisition and development, asset management, real estate finance, and market research.

Before joining Avanta, Paige was Vice President of Underwriting and Market Research for EHC/AG Asset Management. In her time with the company, she evaluated the product positioning strategy for over 360 projects in 64 markets totaling $8.9 billion to determine which projects to acquire.

Prior to working with EHC/AG, Mrs. Shipp was a Regional Director for Zonda, a housing market data and real estate analytics firm. With Zonda, she advised top home builders, developers, and financial institutions on how best to navigate housing and economic market conditions. Paige also maintained a $2 million book of business for Zonda and grew their client membership by 40% over four years.

Paige is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture. She also holds a broker license with the Texas Real Estate Commission and is a member of the Urban Land Institute, where she chairs the Community Development National Product Council.

"We are excited to have someone with Paige's experience and knowledge of the Texas market leading our development efforts in the state" said Avanta President, Peter Spier. "We know she will be instrumental in helping us expand our footprint in Texas."

About Avanta

Avanta, a national leader in the build-for-rent industry, was formed in 2020 to respond to the demand for lower-density rental housing. Avanta was created from the deep experience of Hunt Companies Inc., a diversified, family-owned holding company responsible for completing more than $8.5 billion in real estate development and over 70,000 single-family rental homes across the United States, 50,000 of which are still owned and operated today. Avanta is committed to developing thoughtful, well-designed, amenity-rich homes for lease throughout the U.S. Avanta is active in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Colorado and is expanding its footprint. For more information, please visit www.avantaresidential.com.

Avanta Logo (PRNewsfoto/Avanta Residential) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avanta Residential