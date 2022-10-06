Trinity Capital Inc. Provides Details for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Conference Call

PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN, TRINL) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth stage companies, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. As previously announced, the Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).

To listen to the call, please dial (800) 245-3047 or (203) 518-9765 internationally and reference Conference ID: TRINQ322 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until November 10, 2022. To access the replay, please dial (800) 839-7410 or (402) 220-6067.

A live webcast of the third quarter 2022 financial results conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.trinitycap.com/. A replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN and TRINL), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments including term loans, equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

