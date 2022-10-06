Valour Announces the Appointment of Olivier Roussy Newton as CEO

Russell Starr will re-assume the role of head of capital markets and maintain his role as Executive Chairman of Valour

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (the "Company" or "Valour") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3 and decentralised finance, announced the appointment of Olivier Roussy Newton as CEO. Russell Starr, formerly CEO, will re-assume the role of Head of Capital Markets and maintain his role as Executive Chairman.

Valour (CNW Group/Valour, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Olivier Roussy Newton, a Co-Founder of Valour, will assume the role of CEO as a strategic move to accelerate its further growth trajectory, to increase its global reach, build new partnerships and align corporate governance initiatives of the Company globally. Mr. Roussy Newton previously founded and served as the President of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE), the first publicly traded crypto miner. He is a partner at Latent Capital, an investment fund focused on breakthrough technology in quantum computing, finance and bioinformatics. He currently sits on the board of SEBA Bank AG.

Executive Chairman Russell Starr comments "Olivier is the natural choice for CEO as we navigate these difficult markets especially given his success leading HIVE Blockchain out of similarly challenging markets. My role was never intended to be permanent and having someone with Olivier's pedigree step in is testimony to the quality of Valour as a company and the global team supporting Valour's vision of being the dominant ETP player in the world."

Executive Chairman Russell Starr, in re-assuming the role as head of Capital Markets of Valour, will continue to focus on building out the Company's capital markets presence in North America. Mr. Starr, who was serving as Chief Executive Officer for Valour, is an established entrepreneur and financier with deep capital markets and industry expertise. Mr. Starr helped lead Valour's advancement into exchanges across Europe and the expansion of the company's exchange traded product offerings further delivering on the Company's mission to expand investor access to industry-leading digital assets allowing them to participate in the future of finance via regulated equity exchanges.

"As we are entering an era of consolidation and refocus on fundamentals in the crypto industry, I am very excited to take on the role as Chief Executive Officer at Valour. The team has done a tremendous job in expanding our product portfolio both into new markets but also into new products. As Chief Executive Officer I am excited to work with the team on the various opportunities at hand." said Mr. Newton. "I'd like to thank Russell for his efforts in building out one of the first public companies in decentralised finance over the past year and look forward to working closely with him in his role as Head of Capital Markets."

Learn more about Valour at https://valour.com/

About Valour

Valour Inc. is a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance. Founded in 2019, Valour is backed by an acclaimed and pioneering team with decades of experience in financial markets and digital assets. Valour's mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading Web3 and decentralised technologies. This allows investors to access the future of finance via regulated equity exchanges using their traditional bank account and access, visit https://valour.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the appointment of officers of the Company; the pursuit by the Company and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Valour, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited to the success of the Issuer; investor demand for DeFi Technologies' and Valour's products; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although Valour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Valour does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valour, Inc.