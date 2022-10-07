InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Underwear to Prevent Bed Sores (MHO-116)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pair of protective underwear to help prevent bed sores, especially for bedridden patients," said an inventor, from Madison, Wis., "so I invented KEN'S BRIEFS. My design may also reduce the need for nurses or other healthcare workers to continually rotate the patient."

The patent-pending invention offers an improved alternative to traditional protective underwear. In doing so, it helps to reduce the formation of pressure ulcers. As a result, it enhances comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals within homes, nursing homes, hospitals, hospice facilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

