PLTR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Palantir Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 14, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Palantir between November 9, 2021 and May 6, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until November 14, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Palantir Technologies Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Palantir's investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company's earnings per share ("EPS") results; (ii) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment's growth and revenues; (iii) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was likely to miss consensus estimates for its first quarter 2022 EPS and second quarter 2022 sales outlook; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

