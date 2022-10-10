NelsonHall Names Unisys as an End-to-End Cloud Infrastructure Management Services Leader

Analyst recognizes Unisys for its innovation, investments in cloud solutions and strong strategic partnerships

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that leading global analyst firm NelsonHall has recognized the company as a leader in its End-to-End Cloud Infrastructure Management Services 2022 report. Through the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT), Unisys was named a leader in each of the report's five focus areas: Overall, Microsoft Azure Capabilities, Cloud Orchestration Services, Cloud Management Services, and AWS Capabilities.

The NEAT tool analyzes the performance of vendors offering end-to-end cloud infrastructure management services. It also allows strategic sourcing managers to assess vendors' capability across various criteria and business situations, which NelsonHall used to determine the leadership ranking.

"Unisys has made significant investments in our cloud capabilities through our offerings and integration of strong partnerships," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions, Unisys. "Our goal is to provide solutions to clients through all stages of their cloud journey, and we are honored that NelsonHall has recognized our efforts."

The report highlighted leaders that offer the following capabilities:

Monitoring, managing, automating and orchestrating in a SaaS-based cloud management platform model across hybrid multi-cloud environments;

Enabling cloud performance, including software license management, utilizing cloud-native tools, and improving security, governance and compliance through increased monitoring;

Scaling and optimizing cloud workloads;

Increasing agility, flexibility and resiliency; and

Improving visibility and usage control through FinOps and enabled site reliability engineering-led operations.

"Unisys provides a cloud-agnostic approach to support multi and hybrid cloud environments. Its solutions are supported by its own Unisys Cloud and CyberSecurity platforms and IP, including integration with partners. Unisys continues to invest in its Cloud Platform capabilities, including AIOps-enablement, cloud transformation, single-click provisioning, and integration with CI/CD-enabled DevSecOps as part of the offering," said John Laherty, senior research analyst at NelsonHall.

To learn more about this research and why NelsonHall recognized Unisys as a leader click here.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud, applications and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit unisys.com.

