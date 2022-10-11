Adolfson & Peterson Construction's Inaugural "Golf Fore Gratitude" Tournament Raises More Than $38.5K for Local Charities

Money raised at the tournament will support Great River Greening and Support the Troops Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a Minnesota-based and family-owned construction management and contracting company, today announced the results of its inaugural "Golf Fore Gratitude" fundraising golf tournament on Sept. 19, 2022. More than 120 golfers participated in the sponsored 18-hole scramble golf tournament and games at Brookview Golf Course. AP is matching the funds raised through sponsorships and individual donations and donating more than $30,000 to Great River Greening and Support the Troops Minnesota.

Money raised at the Golf Fore Gratitude tournament, hosted at Brookview Golf Course, will support Great River Greening and Support the Troops Minnesota. (PRNewswire)

Great River Greening supports AP's environmental stewardship by leading community-based restoration to preserve natural areas, protect clean air and water, and increase access to healthy natural areas and sustainable open space. AP also chose to donate to Support the Troops Minnesota for Minnesota-based veterans and active service members in need of assistance.

"We are committed to bringing positive, measurable change to the communities in which we live and work," said Brad Hendrickson, Regional President, AP. "AP has a long tradition of service, which includes volunteering and donations to local causes. The inaugural golf tournament was a fun way to extend that work, connect with partners and raise additional funds for the local community."

The event was a part of AP's annual company-wide "Day of Giving" program in which team members give back to their communities throughout the month of September. Last year, more than 700 AP employees and family members spent over 3,000 hours volunteering and raising more than $70K+ for organizations and causes in their communities.

In the past AP has supported at-risk children and adults, military veterans, disaster relief and rebuilding, local food banks, hospitals and health organizations, schools, and other nonprofits and charitable foundations. More information on AP's community work can be found at www.a-p.com/community-service.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a leading construction management firm in the U.S. and consistently ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by Engineering News Record (ENR). It remains a trusted family-owned business known for quality, reliability and strong partner relationships while maintaining one of the strongest safety records in the industry. AP offers preconstruction, construction and contracting services across multiple market segments and geographic regions with more than 650 employees and offices in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming. Dedication to clients, communities, and employees and a commitment to core values and innovation has allowed the company to remain an industry leader and dependable construction partner for decades. For more information, visit www.a-p.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. AP is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

About Great River Greening

Great River Greening leads community-based restoration of prairies, forests, and waters. Our restoration efforts help preserve natural areas, protect clean air and water, and increase urban residents' access to healthy natural areas and sustainable open space. Working alongside our ecologists, over 44,000 volunteers have helped restore over 25,000 acres of natural habitat. One way we inspire community stewardship is to hold 6-8 community events each spring and fall, as well as numerous smaller maintenance projects throughout the year. We also have programs to train volunteer supervisors, educate landowners, and expose at-risk teens to natural areas and environmental science careers. For more information, visit https://www.greatrivergreening.org/

About Support the Troops Minnesota

Support the Troops was founded in 2006 by a retired Army veteran that had a vision to form an organization that would be focused on finding a way to help military families here at home. They have since grown into a non-profit organization run 100% by volunteers that work throughout the year to raise funds for our MN-based veterans and active service members that need assistance. Support the Troops supports this group and MN-based organizations that meet these criteria. All proceeds go to this great and needed cause. For more information, visit https://supportthetroopsmn.org/

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (PRNewsfoto/Adolfson & Peterson Construction) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adolfson & Peterson Construction