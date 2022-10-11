GALLERY MEDIA GROUP AND COGENT WORLD INTRODUCE EXPERIENTIAL SPACE, HOUSE OF WOW

Bringing the beloved PureWow brand to life, House of Wow will be unveiled this fall with IRL original programming, events, and activations

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallery Media Group's women's lifestyle brand PureWow alongside Cogent World today announced their new experiential space, House of Wow. To be unveiled next month in New York City, the space will provide opportunities to discover, learn, and elevate the everyday.

PureWow, which primarily functions in digital and virtual spaces, plays at the intersection of fun and utility, delivering content across a breadth of topics including beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion. As a beacon for positivity throughout its 12 years of existence, the PureWow team recognized the importance of bringing the brand to life via in-real-life experiences, events, and activations to loyal consumers and readers of the platform.

"We're so excited to bring PureWow to life in ways we haven't before, and are thrilled to be working with our amazing partners to create an unforgettable, real-life experience for our consumers," said Ryan Harwood, CEO of Gallery Media Group. "By expanding PureWow's presence in all areas that make sense, we're able to interact directly with our audience and can't wait to bring our expansive network of influencer talent and expert editors to House of Wow."

"Partnering with Gallery Media Group to execute their vision of one-of-a-kind experiences is a dream project for our agency" said Mark Zablow, CEO of Cogent World. "The risk of launching a property in this climate is very familiar to us and the value of having PureWow's diverse partners will invigorate downtown New York with tremendous cultural relevance."

Alongside partners Samsung, Clinique, Wayfair, and more, House of Wow programming will vary depending upon the day. Planned events include a night of cocktail and dessert pairings, a holiday beauty takeover, an intimate home decor trends panel, new mom meet-ups, Web3 discussions, a sampling event with the newest faces in wellness, live podcast tapings of Gallery Media Group's favorite shows, a living gallery presenting rotating prominent female NFTs, and an evening all about how to survive the holidays.

"We're thrilled to partner with PureWow to bring Clinique products and expertise directly to consumers at House of Wow," said Sameer Agarwal, VP for Clinique North America Marketing. "This is a great opportunity for us to share what makes Clinique so unique in beauty, in an environment that is so engaging for consumers."

House of Wow is the first in-real-life activation from PureWow of this scale and will run from October-December of 2022. It builds on previous activations from Gallery Media Group including ONE37pm's Clubhouse, and PureWow's annual Hamptons event.

For more information about the space and how to access its event slate, please visit https://www.purewow.com/events/house-of-wow.

ABOUT GALLERY MEDIA GROUP

Gallery Media Group is a rapidly growing publishing company that includes women's lifestyle brand, PureWow, a culture platform, ONE37pm, a podcast arm featuring The CMO Podcast with Jim Stengel, Card Talk, The GaryVee Audio Experience, and a large scale social media portfolio across Instagram and TikTok. It is part of the VaynerX group of companies.

ABOUT COGENT WORLD

Founded in 2011, Cogent World is a full-service marketing agency with core expertise in branded experiences, influencer programming, and creative strategy. With headquarters in New York, Cogent's clients include Constellation Brands, Coty, Hasbro, and Way of Wade as well as emerging brands engaging with today's hyper-connected consumer. In 2020, Cogent World launched Bleecker Trading, a lifestyle brand and social club in NYC's West Village that caters to Trading Card and Collectibles enthusiasts.

