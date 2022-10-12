Burke & Herbert Bank Launches Scores for Veterans Campaign

Willing Warriors to Receive $100 for Each Washington Capitals Goal

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Bank will donate $100 to Willing Warriors of Haymarket, VA, for each goal scored by the Washington Capitals during the 2022-2023 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season. This campaign is in partnership with NBC Sports Washington, broadcasters of the hometown Capitals.

(PRNewsfoto/Burke & Herbert Bank) (PRNewswire)

"This is an opportunity for us to provide support and awareness to a great local organization, the Willing Warriors," stated David Boyle, Bank President and CEO, "We hope this campaign will encourage others to learn about the challenges facing many of our veterans while increasing donations to organizations that help support our military."

"We're delighted to be selected as the Burke & Herbert Bank 'Scores for Veterans' donation recipient," said Sarah Ford, Willing Warriors Executive Director. "These funds will allow us to provide much needed programs for active duty and Veteran service members dealing with the effects of PTS. We're especially pleased with the additional visibility it will bring to veteran issues."

The 2022-2023 hockey season is the eighth the Bank has teamed up with NBC Sports Washington to raise awareness and funds for a worthy non-profit. Through this program, Burke & Herbert Bank has provided sizable donations to: GrandInvolve, Most Valuable Kids Inc., Alice's Kids, Inc., Connect our Kids, Inc., Rebuilding Together DC-Alexandria, Homestretch, Inc., and Operation Renewed Hope Foundation.

Willing Warriors is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization offering cost-free respite stays at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run where the warriors and their families come to relax, spend quality time, and reconnect. Their programs include 40+ activities designed to rebuild family bonds. The intended outcome of these stays is the warrior and their family members return to the routine of rebuilding their lives feeling refreshed and inspired.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington DC Metro area. The Bank offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland.

