DottedSign earns top ranks as the "High Performer" in G2's 2022 Fall Report for small businesses

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kdan Mobile Software, Ltd.'s E-signature software, DottedSign, was named "High Performer" for small businesses and the Asian market in the G2 Fall Report 2022. The solution received multiple high-ranked scores across more than 5 categories, including "Bulk Digital Signatures", "Ease of Setup", "Signature Workflow" and "Price." DottedSign was also positioned as "Momentum Leader" in the Momentum Grid® rank in the top 25% of their category's products by their users.

DottedSign offers higher flexibility for personal and business use in comparison with other E-signature services. Users can complete their signing process in three steps. Small businesses also benefit from DottedSign's affordability, making it the preferred solution of many organizations. "We are delighted to be recognized by G2, and most importantly, we are grateful for our clients who shared their success with DottedSign," says Wei-Chung Wang, Kdan's VP of global marketing. "Not only has their signing process been streamlined, but also the valuable time and cost have been saved for mission-critical tasks that will empower their future of business." More than 2,000 enterprises and 700,000 users have chosen DottedSign to make their workflow more agile, including start-ups, retailers and conventional businesses across markets.

"DottedSign has gone the extra mile of practicing the vision of 'workplace mobility,'" says Kenny Su, Kdan's founder and CEO. "That's why we provide users with a smart signature workflow that comes with a quick adoption turnaround time and an affordable cost." Clients across a variety of verticals shared their DottedSign experience on G2 as below:

"The user experience on DottedSign is simple and intuitive. Having used several other eSign services previously, both as the requester and signer. DottedSign felt more intuitive and easy to use." - Director for small-business

"DottedSign is super reasonably priced and has all the features I need for secure and easy signing of documents needed for my small business. It's easy for me to use as the creator of the documents." - Trainer for sports and leisure education

"We use DottedSign for our e-signing processes. It has a great dashboard, good racking system and it's reliable as much as it can be. The greatest benefit is the price and quality ratio for us." - Administrator in construction.

Visit DottedSign to learn more: https://bit.ly/3SoI7d7

Full reviews on G2 about DottedSign: https://bit.ly/3DiJRA3

About DottedSign

DottedSign is a cloud-based E-signature service for small businesses, startups and business professionals. It offers a broad variety of solutions, including SaaS, API and customized plans. Users are provided with the flexibility to adapt the best DottedSign solution and transform their signing experience in a short turnaround time. DottedSign is also available across popular third-party platforms such as Google Workspace, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce and Zapier, empowering global users to sign anywhere, anytime via any device they find the most efficient.

For more information about DottedSign visit: DottedSign.

View original content:

SOURCE Kdan Mobile Software Ltd