Enterprise Holdings Expands Global Footprint into South Africa

Woodford Car Hire to operate the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings, the world's largest vehicle rental business, today announced the addition of new franchise locations featuring car rental options from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car through the Woodford Group in South Africa. This marks the first time Enterprise Holdings brands will be available in South Africa.

The Woodford Group offers a range of product offerings within the automotive industry including comprehensive logistic solutions, an online vehicle auction platform and Woodford Car Hire, South Africa's largest independent car rental company and the mainstay of the brand. The company has invested heavily in technology to automate and simplify customer interactions and has earned a reputation in the market for innovation and disruption. Woodford has also become synonymous with excellent customer service and is the highest-rated car rental company in the country across review platforms.

"At Enterprise, we aim to partner with local providers that have a strong reputation for customer service excellence," said Enterprise Holdings Assistant Vice President of Global Franchising – EMEA, Jon Flansburg. "Our new partner in South Africa has always put an emphasis on bringing a personal touch to its service, and its investment in technology and wide selection of vehicles will ensure the best possible experience for our customers."

Woodford Group will serve the Enterprise Holdings brands at key locations in South Africa including Cape Town International Airport, OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, King Shaka International Airport in Durban, and four inner-city branches at key locations across the country.

"The Woodford Group has been considered a trailblazer in the local car rental business, so we're proud to align ourselves with a global pioneer like Enterprise, who we know share common goals and values that will take us into a new era," said Group CEO, Mohamed Owais Suleman.

Woodford Group, a family-owned company, is recognized as a leading provider of mobility solutions within the South African marketplace, which complements Enterprise's company vision to be the world's best and most trusted mobility solutions provider. The company began in 1991 with a mission of providing dependable and affordable car rental to everyday South Africans.

Established in 1957, Enterprise Holdings operates a network of nearly 10,000 neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories across the globe. Since 2012 Enterprise has pursued an aggressive global growth strategy dramatically expanding its international footprint through franchise partners.

The company has experienced massive growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa over the past 10 years with operations in 51 countries and territories, up from just three 10 years ago. Enterprise expanded to Africa for the first time in 2019 with operations in Egypt and announced plans for expansion into Morocco earlier this year.

In addition to strong international growth, Enterprise has demonstrated sustained success by maintaining a focus on exceptional customer service and developing a range of high-performing business lines and mobility solutions for its customers.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings is a leading provider of mobility solutions, owning and operating the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries. Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates offer extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, as well as travel management and other transportation services, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Mo., Enterprise Holdings manages a diverse fleet of more than 1.85 million vehicles through a network of nearly 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories.

