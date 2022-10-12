GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN EVENT FEATURING LEADERS FROM PROLOGIS, FLEXPORT, HP, ESTEE LAUDER, UP.PARTNERS AND MORE

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Prologis' Groundbreakers 2022 - Groundbreakers brings together business leaders, industry experts, policymakers, the media and more to explore issues around the future of supply chain logistics
WHEN:
Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET
WHERE:
Hudson Yards in New York City + livestreamed globally
SPEAKERS:
•
Hamid Moghadam, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman, Prologis
•
Dave Clark, Co-CEO, Flexport
•
Annette Clayton, CEO, Schneider Electric North America
•
José Andrés, Founder, World Central Kitchen
•
Panels and panelists around the following topics:
•
The Future of Fulfilment Delivered: Blain Newton, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Beta Technologies; Samuel Reeves, Founder and CEO, Fort Robotics, and Ron Kyslinger, CEO, Kyslinger Consulting
•
Energy Forward: Calvin Butler, Chief Operating Officer, Exelon Energy; Juan Macias, CEO, AlphaStruxture, and Rudolph Wynter, President, National Grid New York
•
Where Innovation Drives Legendary Performance: Carl Haney, EVP, Global Research & Development, Innovation, Estee Lauder; Adam Grosser, Chairman and Managing Partner, Up.Partners, and Lesley Slaton Brown, Chief Diversity Officer, HP
WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Anyone interested in issues related to innovation, leadership, the global supply chain, logistics real estate, renewable energy and much more. Register here.
MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA: For more information, to arrange an interview with one of the speakers, or to request a headshot of one of the speakers, please contact:
Jennifer Nelson
jnelson2@prologis.com
+1 415-733-9409
Mattie Sorrentino
msorrentino@prologis.com
+1 972 884-9211
Chintan Talati
ctalati@prologis.com
+1 415 733 9471
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Prologis, Inc.