Mike Rowe's 'How America Works' Highlights Watco's Role in Keeping the Supply Chain Moving

PITTSBURG, Kan., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An upcoming episode of Mike Rowe's "How America Works" will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the critical work performed by Watco, a leading transportation and logistics services company, to keep the supply chain moving.

Five Watco team members will be featured in the national program, which chronicles the work of Americans in essential trades. Hosted by Mike Rowe, the hour-long Fox Business program provides an inside look at America's key industries.

Watco moves cargo and commodities 24/7 along a vast supply chain network. Rowe's film crew spent several days at Watco's Greens Port facility, an 800-acre industrial park in the heart of the Houston Ship Channel, where the company's crews move 70,000 tons of cargo every day by truck, train and barge.

"Mike Rowe shows the men and women who do the hard work people don't see," said Ernie Farrand, vice president of Greens Port. "Being featured on 'How America Works' is an exciting opportunity for Watco and our team members. When consumers pick a product off a shelf, hundreds of people have worked around the clock in all kinds of weather to make that simple act possible. We're very proud to show off what our Greens Port team does to keep products and supplies moving to the people who need them."

Farrand added that he hopes the episode not only will introduce people to what he called a "hidden industry" but also will inspire more people to consider logistics and supply chain-related careers.

"Supply chain jobs at Watco are great jobs that provide outstanding opportunities for workers and their families," Farrand said. "There's a sense of pride to be part of the critical workforce that keeps America moving."

The film crew captured a day in the work life of five Watco team members: Crew Leader Johnny Rankin; Senior Heavy Equipment Manager Anthony Rogers; Rail Conductor Troy Vacala; Vessel Superintendent Ruben Powell; and Vessel Supervisor Danielle Turner. These team members have worked between eight and 40 years in the industry. Watco focuses on bringing out the best in its people, supporting their goals and offering opportunities for them to develop their skills and broaden their experiences.

"The Watco team members featured in the hour-long episode are only a small representation of the Watco team," said Watco CEO Dan Smith. "However, they show the dedication, hard work, and passion our team has for one another and our customers."

The "How America Works" episode featuring Watco will air October 17 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox Business.

About Watco

Watco is a leading transportation service and logistics company. Meeting customer needs on a day-to-day basis has enabled Watco to continually grow throughout our nearly 40-year history. Today, Watco provides transportation, material handling and warehousing, logistics, railcar repair, and design and development for customers throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.watco.com.

SOURCE Watco Companies