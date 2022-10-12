QUALIFACTS ANNOUNCES EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH WOODS SERVICES

INTEGRATED HEALTH SOLUTIONS DELIVERED THROUGH CARELOGIC AND INSYNC EHR PLATFORMS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, today announced an enhanced partnership with current customer Woods System of Care to meet their expanding care needs.

"Over the past several years, Woods and its affiliate network partners have been building a system of care that integrates primary healthcare, specialty care, and behavioral healthcare along with residential and community-based care and services. What has been lacking is software that supports our model of integrated care that would enable us, and other providers, to better support the people we serve who have very complex issues. We are excited to work with Qualifacts to create a new electronic record that coordinates across systems and services, including external referrals," said Woods' CEO Tine Hansen-Turton.

To support Woods' integrated care model, Qualifacts will bring the power of its InSync platform primary care workflows together with its CareLogic platform leading behavioral health clinical engine to allow clinicians across disciplines to have the information they need at their fingertips to provide comprehensive care effectively and efficiently.

"It is an honor to be Woods' technology and innovation partner and help them in their mission to support those with disabilities or challenges to achieve their highest potential and independence," said Paul Ricci, Chief Executive Officer at Qualifacts.

Roy Leitstein, the CEO of Legacy Treatment Services, a key affiliate with Woods noted, "This is a transformative moment of innovation born of a true partnership between our organizations and businesses that will provide universal capability for both traditional medical care and behavioral healthcare for people needing all levels of care from the most intensive to a simple primary care visit. This product will ultimately change lives."

This project has already begun and will be fully delivered and available to all Qualifacts customers and the market in 2023.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is a leading provider of behavioral health software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, billing, and business intelligence. Its mission is to be an innovative and trusted technology and solutions partner, enabling exceptional outcomes for its customers and those they serve. Qualifacts' comprehensive portfolio, including the CareLogic®, Credible™, and InSync® platforms, spans and serves the entire behavioral health, rehabilitative and human services market supporting non-profit Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) as well as for-profit large enterprise and small business providers. Qualifacts has a loyal customer base, with more than 2,400 customers representing 75,000 providers serving more than 6 million patients. Qualifacts was recognized in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report as having the #1 and #2 ranked Behavioral Health EHR solutions, with its Credible and CareLogic platforms, respectively.

ABOUT WOODS SERVICES

Woods System of Care/ Woods Services is a nonprofit, life cycle care management and advocacy organization that, along with six affiliate organizations located in Pennsylvania and New Jersey – Abilities of Northwest Jersey; Allies, Inc.; Archway Programs; Legacy Treatment Services; Tabor Services; and Woods Community at Brian's House - provides innovative, comprehensive, and integrated health, education, housing, workforce, behavioral health, and case management services to more than 22,000 children and adults in the intellectual and developmental disability, behavioral, child welfare, and brain trauma public health sectors who have complex medical and behavioral healthcare needs.

Founded in 1913 by Philadelphia schoolteacher Mollie Woods with two simple goals – to advance quality of life and standard of care for individuals with disabilities – Woods Services continues its mission today by helping children and adults with disabilities and challenges to achieve their highest potential. Among the ways Woods does this is through its population health management strategy, which includes the integration of primary and specialty medical care with behavioral health. For more information, visit woods.org.

