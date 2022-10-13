OpenTable Launches 'Nightly Special,' a dinner series featuring limited-time menus curated by Tefi Pessoa, Coco Jones and Eric Wareheim and top Los Angeles restaurants

The exclusive dinner experiences are inspired by each tastemaker's style and are bookable only via OpenTable Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant technology, announces Nightly Special , a dinner series that pairs three Los Angeles restaurants with three cultural tastemakers to debut limited-time menus inspired by each person's style. The series, bookable exclusively via OpenTable Experiences, features the following menu collaborations:

Tefi Pessoa x The Rose Venice ( Oct. 17 – Oct. 23 ): Nightly Special kicks off with a collaboration between TikTok personality Tefi Pessoa and longtime Venice staple The Rose Venice ): Nightly Special kicks off with a collaboration between TikTok personality Tefi Pessoa and longtimestaple The Rose Venice

Coco Jones x Fia Steak : ( Oct. 25 – Oct. 29 ): The program travels to Santa Monica with a five course pre-fixe created by singer and actress Coco Jones and Fia Steak : (): The program travels towith a five course pre-fixe created by singer and actress Coco Jones and Fia Steak

Eric Wareheim x Pizzeria Mozza : ( Oct. 31 – Nov. 6 ): The series concludes at Pizzeria Mozza, where cookbook author and winemaker Eric Wareheim has created an "Extreme Pizza and Wine" offering : (): The series concludes at Pizzeria Mozza, where cookbook author and winemaker Eric Wareheim has created an "Extreme Pizza and Wine" offering

"We're excited to bring Angelenos three unique, distinctly LA experiences, and give diners the opportunity to enjoy special menus curated by personalities shaping the local culture and food scene," said John Tsou, VP of Marketing at OpenTable. "Our hope is that diners get in on the action and fall back in love with their favorite local restaurants – or discover new ones."

Tefi Pessoa x The Rose Venice (bookable Oct. 17 – Oct. 23)

The iconic restaurant's welcoming, laid back California atmosphere is the type of dining experience Pessoa seeks out in a restaurant, creating a prime pairing between her and chef Jason Neroni. "It's like your cool aunt in restaurant form," said Pessoa, when asked why she chose to partner with The Rose.

Pessoa and Neroni are both of Latin American descent and as a result, the menu is a celebration of their shared heritage with a hyperlocal touch. Highlights include some of The Rose's greatest hits with a twist, like a pizza topped with Oaxacan barbeque chicken, mole, Oaxacan cheese and pickled jalapenos, alongside new dishes like mojo pork: a whole pork that diners can dress to their liking with salsa verde, salsa roja, radishes, and a pumpkin seed mole.

"I hope those who come through The Rose Venice and dedicate some time to eating this collaborative menu feel like they can relax their jaws, relax their shoulders, laugh out loud, and are prepared to walk out of there with unbuttoned pants, Thanksgiving style," said Pessoa.

For more details and to book the Tefi Pessoa x The Rose Venice experience, visit here . The menu is $75 per person with an available wine pairing for an additional $55 per person*.

Coco Jones x Fia Steak (bookable Oct. 25 – Oct. 29)

Jones, whose favorite celebratory meal is a premium cut of steak, thought a partnership with the beloved Santa Monica steakhouse was a natural fit. Jones wanted the menu, which was developed with chef Brendan Collins, to reflect her personality. "My inspiration behind the menu was making it similar to me," said Jones. "I wanted every dish to have something special and thoughtful about it."

Guests will have the chance to enjoy elevated steakhouse classics like a tableside grilled baby gem caesar salad, grilled Maine lobster risotto, or a filet mignon with grilled brussels sprouts with pancetta and truffled mashed potatoes.

For more details and to book the Coco Jones x Fia Steak experience, visit here . The menu is $225 per person, and a five course beverage pairing is available for an additional $100*.

Eric Wareheim x Pizzeria Mozza (bookable Oct. 31 – Nov. 6)

Warheim, a self proclaimed pizza freak, says Pizzeria Mozza was one of his first loves when he moved to Los Angeles, making this a special collaboration for both him and the team behind the restaurant.

"We're excited to do this collaboration because Eric Wareheim is a friend, supporter and Mozzaplex enthusiast," said Executive Chef Herbert Yuen. "We adore his passion for food and can't wait to share this experience with those who have never been to Mozza and hope they become super fans just like Eric."

The menu, personally curated by Wareheim to showcase what he enjoys when he visits the restaurant, will feature Pizzeria Mozza classics alongside pizzas from Wareheim's recent cookbook, Foodheim, including pizza varieties such as funghi misti, lemon and anchovy, and Queen Madi's potato pie. The restaurant will also have an à la carte selection of his wine label, Las Jaras Wines, to pair with the food.

"Pizzeria Mozza is a part of Eric history and I went through great lengths to make a menu that will do back flips all the way down Highland," said Wareheim. "Foodheim is based on the philosophy of good product equals good food. And that's what we have here. Enjoy!"

For more details and to book the Eric Wareheim x Pizzeria Mozza experience, visit here . The menu is $95 per person and beverages are available a la carte*.

Reservations for Nightly Special are available on OpenTable, from Oct. 17 – Nov. 6. For more details on the menus and the inspiration behind them, visit https://blog.opentable.com/nightly-special-2022/ .

OpenTable Experiences is the destination for unique culinary events including tasting menus, cooking classes, dinner-and-a-show and more. To explore other OpenTable Experiences, visit opentable.com/experiences .

*Price is exclusive of taxes, fees, and gratuity.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), connects more than 1 billion people with restaurants every year, helping power hospitality at more than 50,000 restaurants, bars, wineries, and other venues across the globe. With software that drives reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, OpenTable enables restaurants to run their most successful business yet.

