VeeFriends, DC Comics and Other Top-Tier Web3 Gaming Projects Opt To Build on ImmutableX

Numerous gaming-related projects, including DC Comics' superhero NFT card collection, Delysium, StarHeroes, and VeeFriends' "Book Games," join ImmutableX to achieve greater stability, scalability, and security

SYDNEY, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the world's first playable AAA blockchain game Delysium to iconic DC Comics' superheroes like Batman and Superman, the world's most highly anticipated web3 projects are opting to migrate to, or launch, on ImmutableX — an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and a Layer-2 rapid-scaling solution on Ethereum.

Noting the need for greater stability, scalability, and security as top reasons for their move, projects such as Cross the Ages , Delysium , and Ember Sword were initially developed on Ethereum scaling platform Polygon but ultimately chose ImmutableX.

One of the most ambitious web3 gaming projects to date, Delysium is a play-and-earn massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). Set in a dynamically generated, AI-powered open-world experience, the first playable AAA game is truly player-owned and allows gamers to become a full-fledged part of its ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the collapse of the Terra Network saw games like Deviants' Factions , Undead Blocks , Tatsumeeko , and StarHeroes move to ImmutableX. Nifty League from Ethereum Layer-1. Developers have found migration a simple task, noting that they could easily implement Immutable APIs for a vertically-integrated "one-stop shop" solution.

Projects porting over to ImmutableX also cite the need for a fully dedicated gaming chain that benefits from the network effects of Ethereum while incurring little to no gas fees or debilitating transaction latency.

Serving as another draw for projects, Immutable launched a $500 million developer and venture investment fund in June. The fund was designed to accelerate the growth of the ImmutableX protocol by providing investment support and blockchain gaming expertise, including direct access to advisory for tokenomics, game design, and community and marketing support.

ImmutableX is also attracting brand new projects in addition to those migrating from other ecosystems. In March, Cartamundi and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the launch of new hybrid physical and NFT trading cards based on legendary superheroes such as Batman and Superman — with their digital parts minted on ImmutableX. And in August, Belarusian-American entrepreneur and internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk — creator of NFT collection VeeFriends — revealed a series of gamified Book Games on ImmutableX.

"So many top-tier Web3 projects choosing to build on ImmutableX is great recognition for what we're building — and we're just getting started," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President of Immutable. "I'm very excited by the caliber of projects partnering with Immutable and the pace at which they're joining. As Immutable brings the next billion players to web3, continuing to build the most scalable, secure and developer-friendly network will be crucial in enabling builders to bring their creative visions to life."

In addition to offering superior security and scalability, ImmutableX has been attracting gaming titles because the platform is designed for games by games. Immutable Games Studio , has over four years experience building top tier web3 games, including legacy title Gods Unchained and the highly anticipated Guild of Guardians .

"We're witnessing a demand for security, stability, and scalability in the industry, which is why many partners are joining ImmutableX. Our gas-free and carbon-neutral environment, 99.99% network uptime, and vertically integrated APIs for game studios deliver dependability, streamlined integration, and an overall better user experience for gamers. We believe this trend will continue as the web3 industry grows," added Ferguson. "That's why we go beyond infrastructure solutions, offering additional advisory services, white glove launch and post-launch assistance, and a world-class support team."

Immutable is advancing the next generation of web3 games through ImmutableX, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world's first Layer 2 rapid scaling solution on Ethereum.

Today ImmutableX, leveraging ZK roll-up technology from Starkware , has grown to become the leading platform to mint, trade and scale web3 games and NFT projects on Ethereum, offering builders and innovators a carbon-free, no gas fee solution with unlimited speed, scalability, security, and liquidity. ImmutableX is the platform of choice for world-class web3 games such as Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest and many more.

