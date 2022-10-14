Global Superstar Meghan Trainor's All-New "Made You Look" Music Video Debuts Exclusively In Candy Crush Saga

For the first time, players will have 24-hour exclusive access to Trainor's sweetest music video yet; Plus in-game features such as a 'Candified' version of the GRAMMY™ award-winning musical artist

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Candy Crush Saga, one of the world's most popular mobile games, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by teaming up with GRAMMY™ award-winning musical artist, Meghan Trainor. For the first time in the game's 10-year history, the music video for Trainor's new single, "Made You Look," will debut exclusively in-game for 24 hours, beginning on Thursday, October 20 at 8 AM EST. The release of the music video will accompany her fourth full length album, "Takin' It Back," available on Friday, October 21 via Epic Records.

Additionally, available from October 20 - 26, Trainor will be transformed into a "Candified" character for an immersive in-game takeover. Players will be able to swipe along with Trainor, unlocking a variety of special treats and boosters. Trainor's unmistakable voice will be heard throughout gameplay, saying iconic phrases such as "Sweet!" "Tasty!" and more. Behind-the-scenes footage from the "Made You Look" music video will also be available exclusively within the app.

"I'm a big fan of Candy Crush Saga. I love playing when I have a bit of downtime in the studio so I'm looking forward to bringing the game to life for my fans within the music video," said Meghan Trainor. "Between the bright colors of the game and providing players with a fun escape from reality, Candy Crush Saga was the perfect inspiration."

The Candy Crush Saga-inspired music video follows a day in the life of Meghan as she gives fans a look into her colorful, candified world. The video also includes surprise cameos from Meghan's friends, such as TikTok personality, Chris Olsen , and other exciting names to be announced in the coming days.

"Working with Meghan Trainor on this unique collaboration is thrilling for our fans. Her music is uplifting and provides listeners with a "sweet escape" - just like Candy Crush Saga," said Fernanda Romano, Chief Marketing Officer at King. "As part of our 10th-anniversary, we're excited to celebrate with our players around the world through exclusive content, as well as more fun surprises to come."

Candy Crush Saga has become a global phenomenon, attracting hundreds of millions of players from around the world. As one of the most played mobile games year in and year out, it's been downloaded over three billion times since it launched in 2012. At the end of 2021, Candy Crush Saga was once again the top-grossing games in the U.S. app stores.

Check out the "Made You Look" music video exclusively on Candy Crush Saga within the Content Hub. Players will be able to access the special in-game event from level 25 onwards. Download and play for free on iOS and Android.

About King

King is the game developer behind the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as mobile game hits including Farm Heroes Saga, Bubble Witch Saga and Pet Rescue Saga. Candy Crush is the top-grossing franchise in US app stores, a position it has held for the last two years, and King's games are being played by 240 million monthly active users as of Q2 2022. King, which is part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) since its acquisition in 2016, employs nearly 2,000 people in game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta.

About Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations. Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom for two seasons and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK alongside Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am , and Olly Murs. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash "No Excuses" as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as "Nice To Meet Ya" [feat. Nicki Minaj], "Genetics" [feat. Pussycat Dolls], and "Wave" [feat. Mike Sabath]. At the end of 2020 she released her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, featuring the #1 holiday radio single "White Christmas." Last fall, we got to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. In September of 2021 she also launched her podcast Workin' On It which she hosts alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor. Meghan's fourth full-length album, Takin' It Back, arrives October 21st, and takes you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence. She will be kicking off 2023 by joining the judging panel of the iconic star-maker series, Australian Idol, in its highly anticipated return to air.

