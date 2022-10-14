Lummus Named Licensor of the Year

Leading industry publication recognizes company's success, driven by project wins, core process technology gains and energy transition efforts

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced that it has won the HP Award from Hydrocarbon Processing for Licensor of the Year. Lummus was also a finalist for the Best Digitalization Technology, Best Petrochemical Technology and Most Promising Engineer categories.

HP Awards Ceremony (PRNewswire)

"Lummus' licensing success is a direct result of our strong innovation culture, leading to better technologies for our customers while they cope with substantial market shifts and drive sustainability into their operations," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Our bright engineers and scientists consistently introduce new and better technologies that focus on decarbonization, reliability, process intensification and robust economics, resulting in a positive impact on the environment and the industry as a whole. I sincerely thank our customers and HP for this recognition, and am proud of everyone at Lummus for their contribution to our success."

Lummus' businesses, technologies, partnerships and employees were also finalists in other categories, including:

Most Promising Engineer - Derek Jones , Daniel McCloskey , Trushit Oza and John He

Best Petrochemical Technology - Novolen ® polypropylene technology

Best Petrochemical Technology - Thermal Crude to Chemicals (TC2C ™ ), a technology partnership between Saudi Aramco, Lummus and Chevron Lummus Global

Best Digitalization Technology - Lummus Digital

Lummus has received several HP Awards in recent years. In 2021, the company won for Sustainability, Executive of the Year and Best Refining Technology. Sponsored by Hydrocarbon Processing, the annual HP Awards honor the downstream energy segment's leading innovations, as well as outstanding personal contributions to the industry. Hydrocarbon Processing is a leading media organization for the downstream industry covering technological advances, processes and optimization developments throughout the global hydrocarbon processing industry.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

