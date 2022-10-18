InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Charcoal Grills (FMB-102)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier and more efficient way to light the charcoal within a grill," said an inventor, from Lemoore, Calif., "so I invented the QUICK LIGHT (BBQ GRILL SHEET). My design would offer a more practical alternative to traditional methods of igniting charcoal."

The invention provides an effective way to ignite charcoal for grilling. In doing so, it eliminates the need to douse charcoal briquettes with lighter fluid. It also saves time and effort and it ensures that food is cooked in a more uniform manner. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grilling enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FMB-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

