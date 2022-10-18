Lady M Confections Unveils 2022 Winter Wishes Advent Calendar Filled with Luxury Candies

To celebrate the holiday season, the limited-edition gift set features an assortment of luxury confections from Lady M Bon Bons

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lady M Confections, creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes, released its 2022 Winter Wishes Advent Calendar adorned with a removable keepsake snow globe.

Lady M's 2022 Winter Wishes Advent Calendar (PRNewswire)

Nestled beneath an iconic and starry New York City snow globe, twenty-four perforated boxes open to reveal an exclusive collection of Lady M Bon Bons — including Chocolate Marshmallows, Red Velvet Crunch Bites, Apple Cider Jellies, and a variety of new candy flavors. Finished with a matching gift bag and greeting card, there is no sweeter way to count down the days of the joyous holiday season than with Lady M's limited-edition offering. Lady M's Winter Wishes Advent Calendar ($80) is available for preorder online at LadyM.com and LadyM.ca starting today and will be in all US Lady M Boutiques and Goldbelly.com as of November 1.

For the ultimate holiday offering, Lady M is also launching an Advent Calendar and Cake Bundle, giving customers the option to purchase a Winter Wishes Advent Calendar and the new Butter Pecan Mille Crêpes together ($178). This holiday bundle is available exclusively online at LadyM.com and LadyM.ca while quantities last. To find more information on Lady M, please visit www.ladym.com.

About Lady M:

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with over 50 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

