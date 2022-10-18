MOREnet Selects Instructure to Empower Missouri K-12 School Districts

School districts to leverage Ed-Fi standards to power equitable access for Missouri students

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the maker of Canvas, announced today that the Missouri Research and Education Network (MOREnet) has entered into a multi-year agreement to help K-12 districts throughout Missouri streamline their data integration and analytics efforts. This statewide implementation of Instructure's Elevate Data Hub will enable districts to operate across disparate systems. Elevate K-12 Analytics will provide highly interactive visualization so educators can understand student achievement and equity and develop timely, targeted plans to improve outcomes for Missouri students. In addition, since 2016, MOREnet has made the market-leading Canvas LMS available to districts statewide. About 350,000 students and teachers currently realize cost savings with Canvas due to this partnership.

MOREnet supports nearly 500 K-12 school districts in Missouri, serving more than 827,000 students. Shortly after phase one of this project, MOREnet will offer data integration capabilities to their consortium's 58 higher education institutions.

To meet the complex challenge of assisting academia with collecting records and streamlining them for mandatory reporting, MOREnet requires a sustainable and highly scalable solution based on Ed-Fi's comprehensive data standard. Instructure is an Ed-Fi trusted partner, with its Elevate K-12 Analytics product, including recognition with Ed-Fi badges in Managed Operational Data Store and API Platform categories. School districts that are a part of the MOREnet Consortium will soon be able to access Instructure's Elevate K-12 Analytics tool, which will help educators identify individual needs to improve student success.

"We are excited about the impact this partnership will have for Missouri students," said Natasha Angell, executive director of MOREnet. "This data-centric project will help our team assist member schools to achieve real results in learning outcomes by identifying students in need of intervention. This project makes the data from multiple district applications readily available to those who need to see it quickly."

Many educators and administrators tasked with overseeing student data are realizing that legacy solutions and manual processes cannot keep pace with needed changes and are embracing Ed-Fi data standards, technology and community innovations for sustained interoperability. Elevate Data Hub enables districts to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology and community innovations. The solution is hosted in the cloud for optimal scalability and agility. Data integration will be API-based and transactional/automated rather than batch file and manual. With Instructure, Missouri districts will gain continuous visibility, monitoring and management of data integrations.

MOREnet is both a data network as well as a human network that provides Internet connectivity, essential technical services, resources and support, as well as technical training to Missouri's public sector entities, including K-12 schools, colleges and universities, public libraries, health care, government and other affiliated organizations.

"We're excited to work with MOREnet to help educators across Missouri see the big picture when it comes to each student's learning journey," said Melissa Loble, chief customer experience officer at Instructure. "By bringing relevant data from previously siloed sources into intuitive, customizable dashboards, we can provide educators with the information they need to best help their students find success."

Instructure representatives will join a panel of other experts in student information systems and data analytics, as well as school districts who are leading their local data interoperability efforts at the MOREnet annual conference , which takes place October 17-20 in Osage Beach, Mo.

