TTII'S SUSTAINABLE SYNTHETIC TURF RECYCLING PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are very pleased to announce our Synthetic Turf & Infill Recycling Program with the nation's first recycling facility located right here in North America. Our flagship plant is located in sunny Southern California.

This is a long overdue, extremely important service that our industry desperately needs so we can "do the right thing". Hundreds of fields are replaced annually. It is imperative that owners, engineers, architects and the synthetic turf industry take stewardship and responsibility of used synthetic turf at the end of its life cycle. Some used turf has been salvaged for "re-use" however even this turf eventually wears past its useful life.

John B. Giraud, Managing Director of Target Technologies asks, "Why fill up our landfills when we have an option that is sound in every aspect? We keep millions of square feet of turf out of our environment and instead turn it into valuable, sellable items. The reuse program may be viable for a small portion of material, however most turf slated for reuse ends up sitting in a warehouse or on a property somewhere, sometimes for years waiting for a new home while it inevitably disintegrates."

We are able to offer a start to finish recycling service. If required, our pre-approved contractors are available to coordinate the complete removal of the turf including the infill.

The turf will be chemically treated back to its original form to accomplish the first in closed-loop recycling of the material. The infill will be washed of any contaminants and reused in new fields and other athletic surfacing applications.

Our program documents the chain of custody from the time the trucks arrive on site until 100% of the turf is recycled into resalable post consumer products so you have assurance the right thing is being done. Once the process is complete a Certificate of Compliance is issued. This paper trail is essential for a proper recycling program.

We are North America's major supplier of specialty infills that meets the needs for each synthetic turf market. TTII…. the first company to offer virgin infills at the beginning of the life cycle of the field to the final recycling of the turf and the infills at the end of its life.

A very sound program for a very deserving industry.

